Becky Brominski, board member of the WVCA; Ruth Corcoran; and Don Brominski chat during the event.

Chatting at the WVCA gala are, from left: Ken Sorick, Ann Sorick and Joe Panzitta.

Chatting at the WVCA gala are, from left: John Panzitta, Caelo Saporito and Jill Saporito.

WILKES-BARRE — The Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA) held its Centennial Blue & Gold Gala on Saturday at the Westmoreland Club.

Each year, WVCA holds a signature fundraising Gala to raise support for the WVCA School and its students. This year, the event held an even greater meaning to the school as it celebrated the 100th year of service to the community. The event featured a cocktail hour, an extensive silent auction, a brief program, dinner and dancing with the live band Group du Jour.

For this special year, WVCA recognized several community partners including: the United Way of Wyoming Valley and The Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre, the joint venture which founded WVCA; John Beberus, James Harowicz, The Honorable Thomas Malloy and Kevin Kane, and current members of the WVCA Board of Directors serving 25 years or more. In addition, this year’s “Making a Difference” Award honored The Bergman Foundation .

The Gala also kicked off WVCA’s Centennial Campaign which will support program expansion and campus improvements.