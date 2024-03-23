WILKES-BARRE — The Wyoming Valley Children’s Association (WVCA) held its Centennial Blue & Gold Gala on Saturday at the Westmoreland Club.
Each year, WVCA holds a signature fundraising Gala to raise support for the WVCA School and its students. This year, the event held an even greater meaning to the school as it celebrated the 100th year of service to the community. The event featured a cocktail hour, an extensive silent auction, a brief program, dinner and dancing with the live band Group du Jour.
For this special year, WVCA recognized several community partners.
The Gala also kicked off WVCA’s Centennial Campaign which will support program expansion and campus improvements.