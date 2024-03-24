🔊 Listen to this

A&W Grocery & Restaurant, 215 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, out of compliance. Violations: Vegetables observed in the walk in cooler, slimy to the touch / spoiled / moldy. (Discarded at time of inspection.) Several raw animal foods were stored above ready to eat foods in the walk in cooler. Raw chicken was stored above bananas. Observed food stored directly on the floor in walk in cooler and freezer area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Pork belly food was held at 114° F, in the steam table area, rather than 135° F or above as required. Potentially hazardous ready-to-eat food repackaged by the food facility, was being datemarked with a sell by, use by or discard by date that was beyond the manufacturer’s original date. (Milk expired by 2 weeks, Soda products expired August 2023.) Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in front display cooler. Slicer a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil (drip trays under stove tops, hood screens). Observed single-service, single-use articles stored directly on the floor, and not 6 inches above the floor (take out containers and bags).

Burgers & Fries / Aramark / Wilkes University, 84 W. South St. Wilkes-Barre. Regular inspection, in compliance.

Burrito Loco Pizza and Grill, 67 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Whatinthe Sam Hill’s Brick Oven Pizza, 100 George Ave, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Wilkes University / Henery Center, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Back splash wall at main prep station, in main kitchen, has non-food contact surfaces exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling, made of drywall an absorbent and rough material. (Wall is in need of repair.) Dishwasher was not dispensing santizing solution in final rinse. Manager made service call at time of inspection. Observed , in main kitchen area, equipment with an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue (under side of large hobart mixer, food warmer bottom shelf, drip tray under stove top, drip tray under broiler).

Wilkes University Pod Market / Greens, 160 W. River St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Wilkes University Which Which, 84 W. South St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Las Delicias El Paraisio, 379 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Luzerne County Correctional Facility Canteen Fund, 99 Water St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Ukranian Literary Association, 102 N. Sherman St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Franks News & Deli 3, 143 Amber Lane, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: No bodily fluid clean up kit on site. I instructed the PIC to get one. Prepackaged food – hot dogs-hoagies-sandwiches & cheese burgers – is not labeled properly with the name of product, ingredient statement, net weight, distributed by statement and/or nutritional facts. Prepackaged hot dogs from TT’s Tasty Treatsfood is not labeled to clearly indicate any “Big 8” allergen ingredients and or the allergen warning statement. Sandwiches that were expired from TT’S Tasty Treats were in a bag on the bottom of the cooler. Attendant states that he is saving them for store credit from TT’s Tasty Treats. I explained to him to store the expired sandwiches somewhere that the public cannot access them. Cooler shelves need attention (buildup). Three-bay sink was found to be very dirty and appears that it is not being used. Bathroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins. Store floor appeared to be dirty. Handwashing sink was found to be heavily soiled and in need of regular cleaning. The handwash sink does not have single use towels, continuous towels or air drying device. Mops are not being hung to air dry and were found on the floor. No utility bucket on site for the mop. Bathroom was found to be dirty and being cleaned on a regular basis. Handwashing sink heavily soiled with buildup.

YMCA Cafe, 30 W. Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Amber Palace, 228 George Ave, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, out of compliance. Violations: Observed ice cream stored directly on the floor in walk-in freezer , rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required. Observed beer system hoses, in the walk in, with an accumulation of mold An insect control device located on top of prep table with potential to contaminate food, equipment and/or utensils. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the walk in cooler and kitchen area .

Chacko’s Family Bowling Center, 195 N. Wilkes-Barre Blvd., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violation: Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil (area behind dough prep table, under dishwasher, cooler floor).

El Solde Oaxaca, 688 Washington St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all refrigerators and freezers needs 5 thermometers. Food facility is not setting up the three-bay sink properly. Observed drip trays in under griddle and stove top with accumulation of food residue, debris. The handwash sink for employees is not convenient and easily accessible, the sink was filled with containers.

Komensky’s Market, 412 Main St., Duryea: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Leisure Tavern, 553 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Leo’s Little Kitchen Facility No. 2: Opening inspection, in compliance.

Lighthouse Academy LIU, 1001 Highway 315, Wilkes-Barre: Opening inspection, in compliance.

New China 1 Inc., 526 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Raw chicken was stored above raw beef, pork, fish in the walk-in. Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in all freezers equipment. Food facility is not setting up and utilizing three-bay sink correctly (needs correct test strips). Mixer/tumbler (for coating chicken) not cleaned properly.

Pantry Quik, 161 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, out of compliance. Violations: Instructed manager that a bodily fluid clean up kit must be on the premises. I gave him a printed handout of the requirements to put one together. This is the 2nd time for this facility. Food facility does not have available sanitizer test strips or test kit to determine appropriate sanitizer concentration. The three-bay sink does not appear to be used and was found to be filthy. Toilet room is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins and is in need of a routine cleaning schedule. Handwashing sink was found to be dirty and surrounded by clutter. Dirty mop water being disposed of in three-compartment warewashing sink. Mops are not being hung to air dry.

Steal Your Plate MFF No. 4 (License Plate No. XPH-3192), 125 Winfield Village Road, Sugarloaf: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Tina’s Takeout Restaurant, 744 Jumper Road, Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Common bowls being used as scoops in bulk rice bins. Bowls were removed.

Valley Pizza and Subs, 1 W. County Road, Sybertsville: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Blue Deli, 159 Blackman St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: No sanitizer test strip on site. Instructed to get them. Thermometers for ensuring proper food temperatures are not calibrated and/or functioning properly. Instructed to get new thermometer. Bathroom is not provided with a covered waste receptacle for sanitary napkins.

Hazleton Health and Wellness Center, 50 Moisey Dr., Hazle Twp.: Change of ownership inspection, in compliance.

Kelly’s, 17 Slope St., Plains: regular inspection, in compliance.

Old Beijing Chinese Restaurant, 752 Wyoming Ave., Kingston: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Handled scoop stored inside of bulk ingredient container with the handle in direct contact or buried beneath the ingredient. Observed several common plastic bowls without a handle used to dispense bulk ingredients stored inside of the bulk ingredients. The bowls were removed and discarded during this inspection. Observed partially thawed shrimp and chicken breasts thawing at room temperature on the counter, which is not an approved thawing method. The owner and staff were educated on proper thawing methods (in the refrigerator or in a container under running cold water. The items were placed under running water during this inspection to complete the thawing process. Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. The attached sanitizer solution appeared clear in color. The owner called for the new sanitizer to be delivered. The repairman delivered sanitizer and the residual sanitizer then tested at 50 ppm.

Patte’s Sports Bar, 65 W. Hollenback St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance. Violations: Temperature measuring device for ensuring proper temperature of equipment is not available or readily accessible in 2 reach in freezers. Soda gun drain at main bar a food contact surface, was observed to have food residue and was not clean to sight and touch. Servsafe certification expired 2/19/2024. Chef will recertify within 90 days. Paper towel dispenser and/or soap dispenser for handwashing is not available at waitress station.

Santa Paolina Social CLub, 312 Hazle St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.

Senunas Bar & Grill, 127 N. Main St., Wilkes-Barre: Regular inspection, in compliance.