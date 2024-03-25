🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A father whose daugther died from dehydration pleaded guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge Monday while the child’s mother will face trial later this year.

James Robert Kasisky Jr., 27, of Exeter, pled guilty to the charge in a plea agreement announced by Luzerne County Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino.

Charges of reckless endangerment and child endangerment were withdrawn against Kasisky.

President Judge Michael T. Vough accepted he plea agreement and scheduled Kasisky’s sentencing hearing on May 30. Kasisky could face a statutory maximum sentence of 15 years in prison or may be eligible for restrictive probation.

Kasisky and his former partner, Valentina M. Varela Luis, 26, were charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny in March 2023, after investigating the death of their 19-month-old daughter, Phoenix R. Kasisky, inside a residence on Third Street, Newport Township, on Dec. 23, 2022.

Kasisky and Varela Luis were renovating the residence at the time.

Investigators allege Kasisky and Varela Luis were negligent in not checking on their daughter for an estimated 26 hours and leaving her in a room described as “hot and dry” when the toddler as found deceased.

Forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross, who conducted the autopsy, previously testified at a prior court proceeding the toddler had all the signs of dehydration, a dry nasal cavity and little to no fluid in her stomach.

A coroner’s report stated Phoenix Kasisky died of “dehydration and metabolic imbalance due to neglect.”

Varela Luis was at work at a restaurant as the toddler was in the care of Kasisky in the hours before the girl was found deceased.

Kasisky, who is represented by Attorney Max C. Lubin, was ordered not to have any contact with Varela Luis.

Varela Luis, through her attorney, Joseph G. Albert, requested a trial on charges of involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment and reckless endangerment.

Vough scheduled Varela Luis’ trial for May 10.

Kasisky and Varela Luis remain free on $50,000 bail.