WILKES-BARRE — The staff at the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce observed the organization’s 140th birthday on Monday with party hats and cupcakes.

The actual historical date of the founding of the Chamber is March 24, 1884, but since March 24 was a Sunday, the staff had to wait until Monday to celebrate.

A complete historical story on the Chamber through its 140 years will appear in the Times Leader on Sunday, March 31.

