WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown announced Good Friday curbside collection schedule as well as curbside yard collection set to begin April 1.

Good Friday Collection Schedule

The Wilkes-Barre Department of Public Works (DPW) will be closed on March 29 in observance of Good Friday. However, City Hall will be open.

March 29 garbage and cans/bottles/plastic recycling curbside collection for East End, Parsons and Miners Mills neighborhoods is rescheduled for April 1.

The city calendar holiday collection schedule incorrectly states that the pickup type for this week is paper and cardboard.

All other collections remain unchanged.

2024 Yard Waste Collection Begins

Yard Waste curbside collection for Wilkes-Barre City residents begins on April 1.

Residents should place yard waste curbside, on their weekly collection day. Yard Waste will only be accepted in yard waste bins and paper yard waste bags. There is a limit of 5 bags/bins per household.

Wilkes-Barre residents (ID required) can also drop off bagged/binned yard waste at the DPW yard, located at 3 Conyngham Ave., Wilkes-Barre, on weekdays (excluding holidays) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. beginning April 1.

Yard waste includes leaf waste, garden residue, grass clippings, wood waste, garden waste, and sod.

Tree clippings, tree branches and trunks, dirt, mulch, and bundled yard waste products will not be collected.