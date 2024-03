🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced the street cleaning schedule for March 27 to March 28.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

South Washington Street – East Northampton Street to East Ross Street – (right side)

East Ross Street – South Washington Street to West River Street – (right side)

Riverside Drive – West River Street to Old River Road – (right side)

Old River Road – Riverside Drive to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Wood Street – Carey Avenue to South Main Street – (right side)

Parrish Street – South Main Street to Anthracite Street – (right side)

Hanover Street – South Main Street to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Corlear Street – Carey Avenue to Old River Road – (right side)

Lockhart Street – Carey Avenue to Westminster Street – (right side)

Westminster Street – Hanover Street to Wood Street – (right side)

South Franklin Street – Wood Street to West Ross Street – (right side)

North Main Street – East Linden Street to Biscontini Road – (right side)

Austin Avenue – Scott Street to End – (right side)

Woodward Street – George Avenue to Stucker Avenue –(right side)

Park Avenue – East Northampton Street to Hazle Street – (right side)

Hill Street – Wilkes-Barre Boulevard to Park Avenue –(right side)

Grove Street – High Street to Stanton Street – (right side)

Dana Street – South Main Street to Grove Street – (right side)

South Main Street – Ross Street to Hanover Township line – (right side)

Barney Street – Wood Street to Division Street – (right side)

Division Street – Barney Street to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Blackman Street – South Main Street to Wilkes-Barre Township line – (right side)

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

South Washington Street – East Northampton Street to East Ross Street – (left side)

East Ross Street – South Washington Street to West River Street – (left side)

Riverside Drive – West River Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Old River Road – Riverside Drive to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Wood Street – Carey Avenue to South Main Street – (left side)

Parrish Street – South Main Street to Anthracite Street – (left side)

Hanover Street – South Main Street to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Corlear Street – Carey Avenue to Old River Road – (left side)

Lockhart Street – Carey Avenue to Westminster Street – (left side)

Westminster Street – Hanover Street to Wood Street – (left side)

South Franklin Street – Wood Street to West Ross Street – (left side)

North Main Street – East Linden Street to Biscontini Road – (left side)

Austin Ave – Scott Street to End – (left side)

Woodward Street – George Avenue to Stucker Avenue – (left side)

Park Ave – East Northampton Street to Hazle Street – (left side)

Hill Street – W-b Blvd to Park Ave – (left side)

Grove Street – High Street to Stanton Street – (left side)

Dana Street – South Main Street to Grove Street – (left side)

South Main Street – Ross Street to Hanover Twp Line – (left side)

Barney Street – Wood Street to Division Street – (left side)

Blackman Street – South Main Street to Wilkes-Barre Township line – (left side)

Additional neighborhood sweeping schedules will be announced as they are scheduled.