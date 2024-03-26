🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A mother blamed an abusive relationship with her paramour as a reason why her then 4-year-old girl was physically abused to near death and her 16-year-old autistic son was neglected.

Sheona Eyonne Banks, 34, made the statement at her sentencing hearing before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday.

Banks’ lack of remorse was noted by Lupas who sentenced her to four years, six months to 20 years in state prison to separate counts of endangering the welfare of children and a single count of reckless endangerment. Banks pled guilty to the charges Jan. 18.

Assistant District Attorney Jarrett Ferentino who, along with assistant district attorneys John C. Aciukewicz and Carly Levandoski prosecuted, said it was a miracle the girl did not die.

Wilkes-Barre police Detective Christopher Maciejczyk charged Banks and Deborah Anne Holton, 33, after the two took Banks’ daughter to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township on Feb. 25, 2022.

Registered forensic nurse Tessa Weigand previously testified the girl had multiple bruises and her skull was deformed with an indication of brain trauma.

Ferentino said pieces of the girl’s face was missing.

Weigand, an emergency room nurse for 11 years, nearly cried during Banks’ sentencing hearing while describing the girl’s injuries and how Banks was non-responsive to questions.

“I believed she was going to die. I’ve never seen anything like that in my 11 years as a nurse,” Weigand said.

Ferentino said the girl recovered but has limited physical mobility.

“This is the worst child abuse case I have ever prosecuted in my 20 years,” Ferentino said.

Lupas said all child abuse cases are “horrific,” but the one involving Banks and Holton “is over the top.”

“This defendant needs to be held accountable,” Lupas said just before sentencing Banks.

Holton was sentenced by Lupas to five-to-17 years in state prison on charges of child endangerment and reckless endangerment in December 2022.