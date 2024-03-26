🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Local state legislators on Tuesday announced the approval of several grants under the Multimodal Transportation Infrastructure Plan.

The legislators said these grants signify a substantial investment in enhancing the transportation network across the district, ensuring safer roads and improved connectivity for residents.

The grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) through the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides funding to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to Pennsylvania residents.

The grants, totaling just over $3.65 million, will fund projects covering a wide range of initiatives, including streetscape improvements, roadway enhancements and access improvements, addressing the diverse needs of communities throughout Luzerne County.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski announced two projects in his district were awarded $989,536 to work toward maximum roadway safety in Luzerne County. The grants include:

• $500,000 to Wilkes-Barre for streetscape improvements along South Main Street.

• $489,536 to Bear Creek Village Borough for the improvements to Route 115.

“Not only do our roadways provide a safe and efficient system for all travelers, but they also provide the same for the transportation of all our goods and services which is essential for a productive and efficient society to prosper,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre.

State Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, said it’s always a great day when grant dollars are returned to the area.

“And this money will go a long way toward completing important transportation improvements,” Haddock said.

Haddock announced:

• $628,170 to Pittston Twp. for roadway improvements on Armstrong Road within the CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park.

• $449,498 to Jenkins Twp. to repave sections of CenterPoint Boulevard in the CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park.

• $437,498 to Moosic for streetscape improvements to Winfield and Birney avenues in the borough.

• $350,000 for transportation improvements around Pittston Area High School will be possible thanks to $350,000 that was awarded to Pittston City.

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, and Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, announced the awarding of more than $700,000 in state funding for street improvement projects in Hazleton and Mahanoy City. The grants are as follows:

• $300,000 for the City of Hazleton to go toward Phase 3 streetscape improvements along Alter Street, between Second and Sixth streets within the city limits. The grant will be used for pavement restoration and upgrades to the sidewalks, curbing and ADA-accessible ramps. New stormwater grates, trees and decorative lighting will also be added to create visual support for the local businesses.

• $415,000 for Mahanoy City Borough to go toward Phase 4 streetscape improvements along Main Street, between Market and Spruce streets.

“These grants are for ongoing projects designed to enhance the streetscapes in both municipalities, which is critical to attracting new development and jobs,” said Watro.

“So many people in both Hazleton and Mahanoy City are working to breathe new life into the communities they call home,” said Argall. “Thanks to these highly competitive state grants, their efforts have now received another boost. Both areas will see refurbished downtown sidewalks, new benches and trees, and other improvements.”

Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Twp., announced the awarding of $250,000 in state funding for a street improvement project in Nuangola.

Cabell said the funding will go toward the repaving of Van Road in Nuangola Borough and Rice Twp., which is in critical need of repairs.

“The condition of Van Road has deteriorated badly in recent years, but neither municipality has the necessary funds to fix it,” said Cabell. “The road is heavily traveled, so this project is going to make a huge difference for the hundreds of residents who drive it regularly.”

Cabell and Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Twp., today announced the awarding of nearly $355,000 in state funding for a street improvement project in Lehman Twp.

They said the funding will go toward the reconstruction of Market Street in the township and improve access to a school and other public facilities.

“This project will tackle a critical infrastructure need as Market Street is the primary entryway to Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, the Victory Baptist Bible Church and the Huntsville Golf Course,” Cabell said. “The road is in dire need of repair and the township cannot take on the financial responsibility alone. The project is essential in creating a safer access route for both school buses and passenger vehicles while also contributing to the economic viability of the area.”

Baker added, “Securing this funding is another win for the efforts to upgrade roads throughout the county. The improvements funded here have positive economic, environmental and safety impacts. Local communities and motorists will be happy to see the project move from planning to construction.”

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.