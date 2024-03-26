Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — Local state legislators on Tuesday announced the approval of several grants under the Multimodal Transportation Infrastructure Plan.
The legislators said these grants signify a substantial investment in enhancing the transportation network across the district, ensuring safer roads and improved connectivity for residents.
The grants were approved by the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) through the Multimodal Transportation Fund, which provides funding to encourage economic development and ensure that a safe and reliable system of transportation is available to Pennsylvania residents.
The grants, totaling just over $3.65 million, will fund projects covering a wide range of initiatives, including streetscape improvements, roadway enhancements and access improvements, addressing the diverse needs of communities throughout Luzerne County.
State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski announced two projects in his district were awarded $989,536 to work toward maximum roadway safety in Luzerne County. The grants include:
• $500,000 to Wilkes-Barre for streetscape improvements along South Main Street.
• $489,536 to Bear Creek Village Borough for the improvements to Route 115.
Haddock announced:
• $628,170 to Pittston Twp. for roadway improvements on Armstrong Road within the CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park.
• $449,498 to Jenkins Twp. to repave sections of CenterPoint Boulevard in the CenterPoint Commerce & Trade Park.
• $437,498 to Moosic for streetscape improvements to Winfield and Birney avenues in the borough.
• $350,000 for transportation improvements around Pittston Area High School will be possible thanks to $350,000 that was awarded to Pittston City.
Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, and Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, announced the awarding of more than $700,000 in state funding for street improvement projects in Hazleton and Mahanoy City. The grants are as follows:
• $300,000 for the City of Hazleton to go toward Phase 3 streetscape improvements along Alter Street, between Second and Sixth streets within the city limits. The grant will be used for pavement restoration and upgrades to the sidewalks, curbing and ADA-accessible ramps. New stormwater grates, trees and decorative lighting will also be added to create visual support for the local businesses.
• $415,000 for Mahanoy City Borough to go toward Phase 4 streetscape improvements along Main Street, between Market and Spruce streets.
Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Twp., announced the awarding of $250,000 in state funding for a street improvement project in Nuangola.
Cabell said the funding will go toward the repaving of Van Road in Nuangola Borough and Rice Twp., which is in critical need of repairs.
Cabell and Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Twp., today announced the awarding of nearly $355,000 in state funding for a street improvement project in Lehman Twp.
They said the funding will go toward the reconstruction of Market Street in the township and improve access to a school and other public facilities.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.