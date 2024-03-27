🔊 Listen to this

WHITE HAVEN — A man from White Haven admitted to having a viewing addiction of child sexual abuse materials, according to court records.

Shawn Kenneth Sullenberger, 45, of Main Street, was arrested by Luzerne County detectives while investigating three Cyber tips generated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The Cyber tips involved videos linked to a cellular phone registered to Sullenberger, court records say.

Detectives with the county’s district attorney’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Special Victims Unit and members of the State Police Northeast Computer Crime Unit served a search warrant at Sullenberger’s residence.

Sullenberger agreed to be interviewed, court records say.

During the interview, Sullenberger claimed he once had an addiction to illicit drugs and traded the addiction to viewing child sexual abuse materials, according to court records.

Sullenberger claimed, court records say, he has viewed child sexual abuse materials for seven years for self gratification.

District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston arraigned Sullenberger on eight counts of child pornography and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.