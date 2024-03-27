🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews positions her SUV to remove a body recovered on a steep embankment along the North Cross Valley Expressway on Tuesday.

WILKES-BARRE — A day after a body was found on an embankment along the North Cross Valley Expressway, officials involved in the recovery remained hushed on Wednesday.

Luzerne County Coroner Jill Matthews stated “it is an active investigation” and did not respond if an autopsy was being scheduled or if an autopsy was performed.

Matthews removed the body from the embankment in a wooded area near the southbound Exit 1 (Route 315) ramp and behind the Host Inn All Suites Hotel mid-Tuesday afternoon.

Before the body was removed, trees and branches were cut to make easier access and make-shift steps were fastened into the ground with metal spikes.

The make-shift steps, spikes, a shovel and a rake remained at the scene Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joseph Coffay, who was at the scene Tuesday along with city police detectives, detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and the state police at Wilkes-Barre, Troop P, Forensic Services Unit, did not respond to questions sent via email.