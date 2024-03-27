🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Rep. Mike Cabell on Wednesday said Pennsylvania needs to do something to better protect its citizens, and he said his bill would help to do just that by cracking down on those who choose to come here illegally.

Citing a rising number of crimes committed by illegal immigrants and a dramatic increase in overdose deaths nationwide, Cabell, R-Butler Township, said he plans to soon introduce legislation that would criminalize unauthorized migration at the state level in Pennsylvania.

“While it is undeniable that many entering the United States seek better lives and opportunities, the country has recently witnessed a series of high-profile violent crimes committed by undocumented immigrants,” Cabell said. “Additionally, the number of overdose deaths last year was the highest total in history.”

Cabell’s said his proposal would create two criminal offenses relating to illegal entry from foreign nations and illegal re-entry by certain individuals. Specifically, he said it would define that an alien commits an offense if they enter or attempt to enter the Commonwealth directly from a foreign nation at any location other than a lawful port of entry. Furthermore, if an individual enters or attempts to enter the U.S. after having been previously deported, they would commit another offense.

Cabell noted that his legislation is modeled after the Texas immigration law known as SB4, which gives state law enforcement authorization to arrest migrants suspected of entering the country illegally.

Cabell is currently seeking co-sponsors for his legislation.

