Vice chair, 4 other executive committee members also resign

EXETER — PJ Pribula on Wednesday announced his resignation as Chairman of Luzerne County Republican Party, effective immediately.

“I informed the executive committee on Monday that I would be tendering my resignation as Chairman of the real Luzerne County Republican Party,” Pribula said in a letter to “fellow Republicans and Luzerne County residents.” He continued, “For two years, myself and my executive board have spent 90% of our time and resources fighting the 10% because their twisted beliefs run contrary to what our Republican Party stands for.

“I am frankly tired and sickened by the battle with visionaries that don’t have a clue and who bring discredit to the party of Lincoln … they realize that if they are deceitful enough, loud enough, obnoxious enough and demanding enough, they will find a path to the inside. Over the past few weeks, I have seen this group and their candidates making in-roads I never would have believed possible and in seeing that, I realize that it is my time to go.”

Luzerne County GOP vice chair Joe Valenti on Wednesday said he also resigned effective immediately. Pribula said the organization’s secretary, treasurer, financial secretary and the 120th District clerk also have resigned from the 11-member executive committee. He said the remaining five members will have to meet to elect a new Chair.

Pribula said he would call on those Republicans willing to seek the office of Republican Committee to “search your soul” before they cast their vote for the next Republican Chairman.

“If you feel sledgehammer politics and intolerance is the best solution, then these are your candidates,” Pribula wrote. “But if not, I ask that you listen to the voices at the convention and select a chairman who will govern for the good of the party and not the 10%.”

