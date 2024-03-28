🔊 Listen to this

The Marian Sutherland Kirby Library will host an eight-hour AARP Smart Driver course on Tuesday, April 30, and Wednesday, May 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Participants must attend both sessions in order to receive a certificate.

The course focuses on ways to cope with the age-related changes that affect older drivers and takes place in the classroom, not in an actual vehicle. Increased knowledge of driving risks, as well as practical hints and tips, help older drivers drive more safely. Self-tests are used for evaluation of knowledge and behaviors.

The course is offered to adults age 50 and over and includes group interaction and discussion. The AARP Smart Driver course is recognized as an approved Mature Driver Improvement course by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Insured drivers age 55 and older may be eligible for an appropriate reduction in automobile insurance premium charges after completing this course. Spouses listed on the policy must take the course, and there can be no recent chargeable claims and no high-risk drivers to qualify for the reduced rate, which is effective for three years. Please check with your insurance company or agent for any additional requirements for eligibility

An AARP Smart Driver Refresher Class is also being offered for individuals who have previously attended the eight-hour class within the last three years. The four-hour refresher class is being held on Tuesday, April 23, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Participants should bring driver’s licenses and writing utensils to the first class, along with cash, check, or money order payable to AARP. The fee is $20 for AARP members and $25 for nonmembers. AARP members are asked to bring their membership cards.

Registration is limited and is required. Register by visiting the library located at 35 Kirby Avenue in Mountaintop, or by calling 570-474-9313.