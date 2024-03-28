🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township arrested a man they allege attempted to set fire to an unoccupied building on Schechter Drive on Wednesday.

Ja’mane D’anthony Albert, 22, addresses listed as Columbus, Ohio, and homeless, allegedly smashed a window and attempted to ignite a fire at the unoccupied building that formerly was a credit union, according to police.

Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department responded to the scene.

Police reported a bystander who called 911 recorded Albert’s alleged acts.

When Albert was confronted by police, he allegedly admitted he attempted to set the building on fire.

Albert was arraigned by District Judge David Barilla of Forty Fort on charges of arson, reckless burning, risking a catastrophe and criminal mischief. Albert was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as Barilla deemed him a threat to society and homeless.