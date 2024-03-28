The legislation is aimed at preventing deaths from distracted driving

WILKES-BARRE — Sen. Rosemary Brown on Thursday announced that SB37 — legislation prohibiting the use of cellular and other hand-held devices while driving — has passed in the House of Representative’s Transportation Committee.

Brown, R-Monroe Township, is the bill’s prime-sponsor.

“Cellphone usage has become an addictive and consistent distraction for drivers, posing a significant public safety concern for our roadways,” said Brown. “I’m grateful for the House Transportation Committee’s bipartisan support for this bill as we work together to prevent crashes associated with distracted driving. I remain committed to advancing our collective mission for a safer Pennsylvania. This bill is meant to help drivers change behaviors — not harm drivers.”

Brown said Senate Bill 37 enhances driver responsibility by prohibiting the handheld use of cell phones or other communication devices while operating a motor vehicle on a Pennsylvania highway or trafficway. Drivers may still utilize these devices, but it must be through Bluetooth technology or a speaker phone.

“The message remains clear — put the cellphone down,” said Brown.

The bill now moves to the full House of Representatives for consideration. Brown encourages Pennsylvania residents to reach out to their local members in the House of Representatives to voice support for the lifesaving legislation.

Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, heralded the successful passage of SB 37, also known as “Paul Miller’s Law,” by the House of Representatives Transportation Committee.

Flynn said the legislation aims to strengthen distracted driving laws in Pennsylvania.

Flynn expressed his gratitude to his colleagues across the General Assembly for their support and dedication to advancing road safety initiatives. He emphasized the importance of proactive measures to reduce traffic accidents and protect the lives of Pennsylvania residents.

“Today marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to promote safer roads and prevent senseless tragedies caused by distracted driving,” Flynn said. “Senate Bill 37, or Paul Miller’s Law, reflects our commitment to enacting meaningful reforms that prioritize public safety. In 2022, there were more deaths due to distracted driving than there were as a result of impaired driving. By addressing the dangers of distracted driving and improving law enforcement practices, we are taking decisive action to save lives and make our communities safer.”

The legislation, named in honor of Paul Miller, a victim of a distracted driving accident, underscores the human toll of irresponsible behaviors behind the wheel. Flynn reiterated his dedication to advocating for policies that honor Miller’s memory and prevent similar tragedies from occurring in the future.

With the passage of “Paul Miller’s Law,” Flynn said Pennsylvania takes a significant step forward in ensuring safer roads for all residents. Flynn said he calls on the House of Representatives to vote on this important piece of legislation, with the ultimate hope of the bill making its way to the desk of Gov. Josh Shapiro. Pennsylvania would become the 27th state to ban the use of handheld devises while driving.

Eileen Woelkers Miller — Paul Miller’s mother — has been a tireless advocate to pass legislation that would seriously address and, hopefully, deter distracted driving. She said she was pleased to see the legislation advanced.

Miller and her husband, Paul Miller Sr., lost their son, Paul Jr., on July 5, 2010, when a distracted driver lost control of his tractor-trailer and slammed head-on into Paul Jr.’s car, killing him and injuring several others in another vehicle.

“I wish I could unzip my chest so they could visually look in and see how broken my heart is that I could never hold my son, never talk to him, never see him get married, never have children,” Miller, of Scranton said in December 2023. “If they could literally see how I feel. My son died by something so preventable as distracted driving. I really don’t want this to happen to anybody else. Every day the pain that you feel because of the loss of a child — I just don’t want it to happen to anybody else.”

