WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown announced the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority will be street cleaning in the city from April 1-5.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood.

Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicles.

Additional neighborhood sweeping schedules will be announced as they are scheduled.

The tentative schedule is as follows:

Monday, April 1

Simpson Street – Carey Avenue to end – (right side)

Willow Street – Plymouth Avenue to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Oak Street – Carey Avenue to Gordon Avenue – (right side)

Lawrence Street – Gordon Avenue to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Horton Street – Carey Avenue to Gordon Avenue – (right side)

Dagobert Street – Gordon Avenue to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Firwood Avenue – Willow Street to Grebe Street – (right side)

Grebe Street – Firwood Avenue to Gordon Avenue – (right side)

Buttonwood Avenue – Congo Lane to Willow Street – (right side)

Plymouth Avenue – Gladstone Lane to Grebe Street – (right side)

Gordon Avenue – Gibby Field parking lot

Crescent Avenue – Grebe Street to Gordon Avenue – (right side)

Gordon Avenue – Crescent Avenue to Willow Street – (right side)

Willow Street – Gordon Avenue to Plymouth Avenue – (right side)

Donald Court – Willow Street to Willow Street – (both sides)

Plymouth Avenue – Grebe Street to Crescent Avenue – (right side)

Marjorie Avenue – Crescent Avenue to Grebe Street – (right side)

Diebel Avenue – Grebe Street to Crescent Avenue – (right side)

Kropp Street – Gordon Avenue to Crescent Avenue – (right side)

Gordon Avenue / Reliance Drive – Crescent Avenue to Mercedes Drive – (right side)

Mercedes Drive – Reliance Drive to end – (right side)

Nicole Drive – Reliance Drive to Mercedes Drive – (right side)

Tuesday, April 2

Simpson Street – Carey Avenue to end – (left side)

Willow Street – Plymouth Avenue to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Oak Street – Carey Avenue to Gordon Avenue – (left side)

Lawrence Street – Gordon Avenue to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Horton Street – Carey Avenue to Gordon Avenue – (left side)

Dagobert Street – Gordon Avenue to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Firwood Avenue – Willow Street to Grebe Street – (left side)

Grebe Street – Firwood Avenue to Gordon Avenue – (left side)

Buttonwood Avenue – Congo Lane to Willow Street – (left side)

Plymouth Avenue – Gladstone Lane to Grebe Street – (left side)

Crescent Avenue – Grebe Street to Gordon Avenue – (left side)

Gordon Avenue – Crescent Avenue to Willow Street – (left side)

Willow Street – Gordon Avenue to Plymouth Avenue – (left side)

Plymouth Avenue – Grebe Street to Crescent Avenue – (left side)

Marjorie Avenue – Crescent Avenue to Grebe Street – (left side)

Diebel Avenue – Grebe Street to Crescent Avenue – (left side)

Kropp Street – Gordon Avenue to Crescent Avenue – (left side)

Gordon Avenue / Reliance Drive – crescent Avenue to Mercedes Drive – (left side)

Mercedes Drive – Reliance Drive to end – (left side)

Nicole Drive – Reliance Drive to Mercedes Drive – (left side)

Wednesday, April 3

Hanover Street – Carey Avenue to Old River Road – (right side)

Corlear Street – old river Road to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Beekman Street – Carey Avenue to Old River Road – (right side)

Tenbrook Street – Beekman Street to Corlear Street – (right side)

New Elizabeth Street – Carey Avenue to Old River Road – (right side)

New Alexander Street – Old River Road to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Conwell Street – New Elizabeth Street to Old River Road – (right side)

Charles Street – Academy Street to New Elizabeth Street – (right side)

Edison Street – New Alexander Street to Academy Street – (right side)

E. Lafayette Place – Academy Street to New Alexander Street – (right side)

Eleanor Street – Old River Road to E. Lafayette Place – (right side)

Rita Street – E. Lafayette Place to Old River Road – (right side)

Haldeman Street – Old River Road to Charles Street – (right side)

W. Lafayette Place – Haldeman Street to Eleanor Street – (right side)

Riverside Drive – Old River Road to Pickering Street – (left side)

Pickering Street – Riverside Drive to Martz – (both sides)

W. Academy Street – Pickering Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Birch Street – Old River Road to Pickering Street – (left side)

Miner Street – Pickering Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Maffett Street – Old River Road to Pickering Street – (left side)

Amherst Avenue – Pickering Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Marlborough Avenue – Old River Road to Pickering Street – (left side)

Melrose Avenue – Leonard Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Catlin Avenue – Old River Road to Thayer Street – (left side)

Richmont Avenue – Old River Road to end – (left side)

Locust Street – Melrose Avenue to River Side Drive – (left side)

Thursday, April 4

Riverside Drive – Old River Road to Pickering Street – (left side)

Pickering Street – Riverside Drive to Martz – (both sides)

W. Academy Street – Pickering Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Birch Street – Old River Road to Pickering Street – (left side)

Miner Street – Pickering Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Maffett Street – Old River Road to Pickering Street – (left side)

Amherst Avenue – Pickering Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Marlborough Avenue – Old River Road to Pickering Street – (left side)

Melrose Avenue – Leonard Street to Old River Road – (left side)

Catlin Avenue – Old River Road to Thayer Street – (left side)

Richmont Avenue – Old River Road to end – (left side)

Locust Street – Melrose Avenue to River Side Drive – (left side)

Hanover Street – Carey Avenue to Old River Road – (left side)

Corlear Street – Old River Road to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Beekman Street – Carey Avenue to Old River Road – (left side)

Tenbrook Street – Beekman Street to Corlear Street – (left side)

New Elizabeth Street – Carey Avenue to Old River Road – (left side)

New Alexander Street – Old River Road to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Conwell Street – New Elizabeth Street to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Charles Street Academy Street to New Elizabeth Street – (left side)

Edison Street – New Alexander Street to Academy Street – (left side)

E. Lafayette Place – Academy Street to New Alexander Street – (left side)

Eleanor Street – Old River Road to E. Lafayette Place – (left side)

Rita Street – E. Lafayette Place to Old River Road – (left side)

Haldeman Street – Old River Road to Haldeman Street – (left side)

W. Lafayette Place – Haldeman Street to Eleanor Street – (left side)

Friday, April 5

Academy Street – S. Main Street to Old River Road – (right side)

W. River Street – W. South Street to Academy Street – (right side)

Stanley Street – Academy Street to Riverside Drive – (right side)

Terrace Street – Stanley Street to W. River Street – (right side)

Mallery Place – W. River Street to Stanley Street – (right side)

Charles Street – Riverside Drive to Turnabout – (both sides)

New Mallory Place – Irving Place to Old River Road – (right side)

Irving Place – Academy Street to Riverside Drive – (right side)

Susquehanna Street – Carey Avenue to Elder Street – (right side)

Elder Street – Susquehanna Street to Academy Street – (right side)

Orchard Street – Susquehanna Street to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Dauphin Street – Orchard Street to Charles Street – (both sides)

Carey Avenue – Hanover Twp. line to Academy Street – (both sides)

S. River Street – Academy Street to W. Market Street – (both sides)

N. River Street – W. Market Street to W. Chestnut Street – (both sides)

S. Main Street – W. Ross Street to E. Division Street – (right side)

Wilkes-Barre Boulevard – Hazle Street to N. Washington Street – (both sides)