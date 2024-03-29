🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — When Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough called the case of Eva Lucianna Maslar on Thursday, she stood up, hugged two people and approached the bench.

Vough gave Maslar a compliment that she was looking more healthier than the previous time he saw her.

“This is the best I’ve ever felt,” Maslar, 38, said, noting she has been attending drug/alcohol counseling and most importantly, been sober for nearly two years.

Recognizing Maslar’s efforts and commitment to remain drug free, Vough said he was going to give her a chance.

“I’m going to give you an opportunity. You said you want to change your life, I’ll give you that opportunity,” Vough said.

Maslar, represented by Attorney James J. Scanlon, was sentenced to two-to-four years in state prison on drug related offenses, including a charge of criminal use of communication facility related to the homicide investigation of James Raymond “Hollywood” Alberto.

Maslar was described during Alberto’s jury trial in November 2023, as his business partner and sometimes girlfriend.

After Alberto, 35, was arrested by Wilkes-Barre police detectives for orchestrating the murder of Judith Comisky, 56, on Sept. 16, 2021, investigators say Maslar attempted to persuade Charles Reilly Bierly, 25, to take full responsibility in an effort it would exonerate Alberto.

During Alberto’s trial, Maslar testified she gave Alberto a .32-caliber revolver that Alberto gave Bierly to use to kill Comisky. When Bierly talked his way inside Comisky’s house on Willow Street, Wilkes-Barre, the .32-caliber revolver failed to fire and Bierly used knives to repeatedly stab Comisky.

Assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski argued during the trial Alberto wanted Comisky killed as he believed she was providing information to law enforcement about his street activities.

After Alberto was sentenced to life in prison with no chance at parole on Jan. 4, prosecutors on Feb. 5 withdrew a witness intimidation charge against Maslar, who pled guilty to criminal use of communication facility, related to phone calls she had with Bierly. Maslar previously had pled guilty to possessing methamphetamine, fentanyl and crack cocaine.

Vough made Maslar eligible for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections drug treatment program. If Maslar successfully completes the program, she can petition to be released to a community halfway house within seven months.

Bierly was sentenced to 45 to 90 years in state prison for third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit murder and illegal possession of a firearm.