DALLAS — According to a post on the Irem Shrine Circus Facebook site, the 73rd edition of the circus will not be coming to town this year.

The post states:

“Due to the current renovations happening at the Kingston Armory, the traditional Irem Shrine Circus will not be held this year. Keep watching for updates for 2025.”

Officials affiliated with the Irem Shrine said an alternative site could not be found, resulting in the decision to cancel the annual event that has raised thousands of dollars every year for Shriner’s hospitals.

The officials said there could be other events held at the Irem Temple pavilion and details will be released in the future.

On the Irem Shrine website, donations can be made to:

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Irem Shrine, P.O. Box 307

Dallas, PA 18612

To donate to the Irem Hospital Transportation Fund, use the same address.

