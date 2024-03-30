🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — With the Pennsylvania Primary just three weeks away, the Luzerne County Republican Party is in disarray — the Chairman, Vice Chairman and four other officers resigned this week, leaving just five members of the Executive Committee to sort it all out and reorganize.

The Times Leader reached out to area Republican leaders to see what they had to say about the situation and what they feel needs to be done to assure that the GOP has its act together for the primary and, even more importantly, for the upcoming fall Presidential Election and beyond.

In recent years, Republicans have made significant inroads — Democrats once enjoyed an almost 50,000 registration advantage, but today that margin has been cut to under 5,000. And there are far more Republicans holding elective office in Luzerne County — a state senator, four state representatives and the majority on County Council are all Republicans.

Luzerne County has also gained national attention for being one of the bellwether areas when it comes to major races, such as the 2016 Presidential race and key statewide races.

So why then, has there been divisiveness in the Republican ranks, most significantly due to the rise up of another group with a similar name. The group is called Luzerne County Republicans, which has been critical of the long-standing Luzerne County Republican Party.

Each version of the GOP has candidates in the upcoming primary facing each other, which has drawn criticism from longtime Republicans who want to see the in-fighting stop.

Former member of Congress, Lou Barletta of Hazleton, said there has to be one county party with one strong leader that has the exclusive support of elected officials and rank-and-file Republicans if the local GOP wants to continue to be a difference maker in federal and state elections as well as winning local races.

“Republicans need to remember we are on one team and the goal is that Republicans win and not help the Democrats by beating each other up,” Barletta said. “During my time in office, the county Republicans stood together with the Luzerne County Party and knew we were stronger together than divided. As a party, we have accomplished so much in Luzerne County this past decade, and this is a growing pain that we will work through and come out of more united.”

That air of optimism that the situation can be resolved is shared by other Republicans, like Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township.

“A party committee is a grassroots operation that provides indispensable advice and assistance to candidates and officeholders,” Baker said. “While it is not unusual to have disagreements over strategy, use of resources, or candidate selections, these matters must be sorted out within the committee.”

County Council Chair John Lombardo is one of the five remaining active members of the Luzerne County Republican Party’s Executive Committee. The other remaining members are Mike LaRocca, 116th District; Chris Huntzinger, 117th District; Greg Wolovich, 119th District; and Ian Kennedy, 121st District.

Lombardo said between now and the April 23 Primary, the five remaining Executive Committee members will meet to discuss all options. He said they will speak to people who might want to serve as interim chair of the party, then set up the convention to reorganize.

“The current temperature has caused things to boil over,” Lombardo said. “We need to turn that temperature down.”

Lombardo said he was honored to serve on the Executive Committee with PJ Pribula during a time when the GOP has really prospered.

“We’ve increased registrations and we’ve seen numerous Republicans elected to office,” Lombardo said. “To see that we are sort of going backwards because of this dysfunction in the party, I’m annoyed when I hear that the party doesn’t do enough or hasn’t done enough. The results show the exact opposite is true. Many good Republican candidates have been elected, showing that Republicans can be good public servants and perform well when elected.

“At the end of the day, we really should get back to following President Ronald Reagan’s 11th Commandment — do not speak negatively about another Republican in public.”

Reagan’s mantra was meant to limit intraparty fire. The maxim went like this: “Thou shalt not speak ill of another Republican.”

Walter Griffith, Luzerne County Controller, said the issue that must be resolved is that the in-party fight has been going on for far too long.

“That’s where the rub is,” Griffith said. “We have these two Republican organizations. When the new group was formed, I think they did it to stick their finger in the eyes of the Luzerne County Republican Party. It’s been a big issue all along — the name was too close to the actual party.”

Griffith said the similarity in the names confused people.

“When you send out mailers, people are confused — they don’t know what’s going on,” Griffith said.

So what does Griffith think needs to be done to fix the situation?

“The fix? Let’s be adults and sit down in a room and talk and try to come together,” Griffith said. “We need to harness all that energy and work together for the Republican Party. We don’t need to be eating our own as Republicans”

Griffith feels strongly that by working together with one common goal that more Republicans will be elected, resulting in better government.

“It shouldn’t be a personal thing, but we see it on the state and national level,” Griffith said. “There’s just too much polarization. We have to do what’s good for our county, our state and our country.”

Griffith said he has always openly stated his case, and win or lose, he has learned to move on.

“We’ve done some good things over the years, but this division has cost us seats on County Council, for one example,” Griffith said. “We’ve been too busy fighting among ourselves. The party needs to come together. We can be respectful, agree to disagree, but don’t be disrespectful.”

Hal Flack of Dallas has been involved with the Republican Party for many years and he has supported several candidates.

“I’m disappointed to see this,” Flack said. “When I look at the accomplishments of the Luzerne County GOP over the last number of years, it’s positive and impressive.”

From increasing registrations to winning races, Flack said former Chair PJ Pribula and his team have done a great job.

“It’s disheartening to have watched the imposter party emerge and their hard core tactics,” Flack said. “I hope the remaining members of the committee choose a new chairperson who is sensible and non-combative.”

County Council member Harry Haas said he was sad, but not surprised to hear of the resignation of the Republican chairman and most of the executive board.

“The current chairman doesn’t have the votes of the Republican committee membership, so he chose to blow up the party on the way out the door,” Haas said. “Once new leadership takes over this summer, we will sit down at the table with all the committee members to iron out the differences just like any family who has conflict.”

Haas said transparency will be the first step to restore credibility in “the party of the people, where candidates are elected and not selected; where principles over power are promoted; and where every interested Republican has a voice.”

Rep. Aaron Kaufer, R-Kingston, is not seeking re-election in the 120th Legislative District, but he offered comments on the current state of the county GOP.

“The Luzerne County Republican Party will need to select a temporary chairperson and reorganize following the primary election in which the local Republican committee will be elected,” Kaufer said. “In roughly the past decade, Republicans have made massive strides in Luzerne County including flipping the District Attorney, County Controller, and three State Representative seats while consistently electing Republicans across the county for statewide elections.

“The Republican Party, not just in Luzerne County, needs to be a big tent party that unites behind conservative ideas and works to elect candidates that share these values. With how diametrically opposed our country seemingly is right now, the battle for elections exist among the roughly half our country that struggle to get ahead and can’t afford to get caught between the crossfire of differing political ideologies.

“We need to unite behind ideas that a majority of people support, sell that message, and convince swing voters that the Republican Party offers the best vision for our future.”

