WILKES-BARRE — As the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce prepares to celebrate its 140th anniversary, President and CEO Lindsay Griffin-Boylan said the milestone isn’t just about the Chamber — it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved with the organization’s start from the beginning to today.
“As we gear up to celebrate our Chamber’s 140th birthday this year, I couldn’t be more inspired by how much this community has helped our organization to achieve,” Griffin-Boylan said.
The actual historical date of the founding of the Chamber is March 24, 1884.
Beginning in 1884 as the Board of Trade, the Chamber has historically helped this community recover in times of economic downturn, spearheaded revitalization, prioritized economic growth and development projects, and led with innovation to make regional progress.
Today, Griffin-Boylan says “your Chamber” is dedicated to local businesses and organizations of all sizes, to the diversity of our workforce and industrial base, and to the vitality and quality of life in our community, with a mission to innovate, connect, and elevate the Greater Wyoming Valley.
“Our work each day is geared toward business and community advocacy, sustainable workforce development, regional connectivity, and elevating the quality of life in our region,” Griffin-Boylan said. “Our businesses, workforce and community are core to who we are and where we stand and that will remain as we move towards our next 140 years.”
Griffin-Boylan said the Chamber will highlight its milestone year at all its events, with historical highlights and features throughout the year, and encapsulate this with the Annual Dinner in late fall and the opening of their new building and community space — “Project Elevate” — by the end of 2024 into early 2025.
“This will mark our dedication to staying a committed part of our community through a permanent physical presence in the heart of downtown Wilkes-Barre in our Wyoming Valley, and it will be our home and a regional economic and community development hub to continue to deliver our mission for decades to come,” Griffin-Boylan said.
Ahmad Ali, Director of the Chamber of Commerce, said he couldn’t be more excited that the Chamber is celebrating its 140th milestone this year.
“To celebrate, we’re bringing all that history and excitement to our Annual Dinner in November,” Ali said. “Get ready for a celebration that honors our past and sets the stage for an even brighter future, and, in the meantime, we encourage you to get involved with us this year through an upcoming event, program — Chamber Councils — or by exploring our membership options.”
Ali said the Chamber team would love to explore how to help your company thrive, as its members and community businesses are at the core of why the Chamber has accomplished so much over the last 140 years.