🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Interagency Human Trafficking Workgroup this week held a human trafficking advocacy day and panel discussion at the state capitol building.

Workgroup members were joined by survivors, elected officials, advocates, and law enforcement to discuss issues currently faced in the battle against human trafficking.

Following the start of an informational session that included tables and displays hosted by partner organizations, the interagency group was joined by survivors and advocates to hear first-hand accounts of their stories and learn about the various ways we can improve our systems to better support healing.

Speakers included Attorney General Michelle Henry, Project Protect Survivor Mentor Liz Stein, and Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission Director of Policy Ashley Walkowiak.

The panel, composed of Emmy Award-winning Documentarian and Advocate Ruchira Gupta, Chief Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino, Founder of Character: Be about It (CBAI) Matt Harris, Captain James Savage and survivor members of Project Protect’s Youth Advisory Committee discussed the current challenges in combating human trafficking.

The panel was hosted by Child Advocate and Executive Director of the PA Office of Advocacy & Reform Dr. Maryann McEvoy.

“Expanding the alliance committed to fighting human trafficking in Pennsylvania uncovers more of these devastating crimes and strengthens the network of care for victims,” said AG Henry. “After all, brave survivors who come forward and tell their stories help others from becoming victims and enable law enforcement to prosecute predators. This event, along with my office’s recently-launched Human Trafficking Section, show there is much strength in numbers, and we look forward to continuing this fight with local, state, and federal partners.”

The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General Human Trafficking Section, led by Chief Deputy Attorney General Heather Castellino, takes a multi-disciplinary approach to addressing these crimes.

These cases often cross jurisdictional lines, so state and federal agencies must play enhanced roles in investigations and prosecutions.

The section also seeks to continue education and outreach efforts on the topic, with an emphasis on helping individuals recognize signs of sex trafficking as they occur and implementing best practices to address the situation.

PennDOT also involved

“The shadow of human trafficking is ever present on American roadways,” said PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll. “We’re proud to work with partners across the state to improve safety for travelers, and we implore Pennsylvanians to learn and share the signs of human trafficking.”

In 2023, PennDOT updated its End Human Trafficking course for all employees of the department. This course provides awareness on the subject of Human Trafficking and the various campaigns ran by organizations such as “Truckers Against Trafficking” and information on PA protection laws such as, Act 105, Act 130, Act 131 and Act 1.

“Working together to understand the vulnerabilities in our communities and systems and building trauma-informed supports for survivors is the way forward,” said PA Human Relations Commission Director of Policy Ashley Walkowiak, who spoke on behalf of her late sister, a trafficking victim from Cumberland County.

The Human Trafficking Interagency Workgroup consists of roughly two dozen sibling agencies and advocacy groups working together to coordinate human trafficking prevention and awareness efforts across the state. The group meets bimonthly to share resources, discuss best practices, and organize human trafficking prevention efforts.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors legislation

that combats war on American energy

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, has co-sponsored H.R. 6089 — the Energy Choice Act which would prohibit any state or local government from banning an energy service’s connection, reconnection, modification, installation, or expansion based on the type or source of energy to be delivered.

Meuser said this legislation is a direct response to New York’s move to enact a law that would ban most gas-fueled appliances in new buildings. He said Congress must uphold Americans’ freedom to choose their energy source by supporting H.R. 6089, which prevents local or state governments from imposing such bans on energy services.

In recent years, Meuser said there has been a trend towards phasing out traditional energy sources like natural gas and using taxpayer dollars to invest in “green” energy infrastructure.

Meuser said natural gas stands out as a clean and cost-effective energy option, especially in Pennsylvania. As the second-largest producer of natural gas in the United States, Meuser said more than half of households in the Commonwealth rely on it for heating and cooking.

He said the ongoing attacks on natural gas will have significant financial impacts and restrict individual freedom regarding energy consumption.

“The assault on domestic energy continues to prioritize climate extremists over everyday Americans,” Meuser said. “These ideological ‘green’ initiatives are stripping away Americans’ freedoms and causing the price of energy to drastically increase. Fortunately, the Energy Choice Act would block state and local governments from prohibiting the use of specific energy sources. This sensible measure will help protect tens of thousands of jobs in the natural gas and oil industry, including those in the 9th Congressional District, as well as preserve America’s ability to regain our energy dominance.”

H.R. 6089 was referred to the House Energy and Commerce Committee for further consideration.

Pa. announces significant decrease

in call wait times for UC claimants

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary Nancy A. Walker this week announced significant strides toward shorter wait times for Unemployment Compensation (UC) claimants who call the Department’s helpline for customer service help.

Since late February, wait times for claimants who have called the UC Service Centers have averaged just over 20 minutes — a huge improvement since the start of the Shapiro Administration, when the wait times averaged more than an hour for customer service.

Under Gov. Josh Shapiro’s leadership and with bipartisan support in the 2023-24 budget, L&I leveraged the Service Improvement and Infrastructure Fund (SIIF) to hire more than 380 additional UC interviewers to staff service centers and answer calls since January 2023.

The impact of that investment is clear: wait times for phone assistance have decreased dramatically, and Pennsylvanians are once again receiving the efficient, timely customer service they deserve.

“The day before Thanksgiving in 2022, claimants averaged 20 attempts to reach UC by phone,” Walker said. “In 2023, on that same day, it took only one attempt for most claimants to reach a UC staffer by phone. That’s incredible progress in one year, thanks to the commitment of the UC team and a bipartisan budget that enabled us to hire more intake interviewers.”

To further diversify customer-service options for claimants and reduce wait times, L&I recently established a new helpdesk (1-855-284-8545) for UC claimants to schedule in-person UC Connect appointments at PA CareerLink® locations and get assistance with routine questions, such as how to log in to the UC system, reset a PIN, or change contact information on file.

The helpline is staffed by individuals supported by L&I’s Office of Vocational Rehabilitation (OVR), which helps Pennsylvanians with disabilities pursue meaningful employment and independence.

Pa. State Police unveils ‘PSP Tips’

as public’s new crime-fighting tool

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) this week unveiled PSP Tips — a new way for the public to share information related to active investigations, cold-cases, the apprehension of wanted persons, or locating missing persons.

“Assistance from the public is often vital to solving crimes or locating missing or wanted individuals,” said Lieutenant Colonel George Bivens, Deputy Commissioner of Operations. “The social media platforms, the toll-free number, and the online tip form are all easy ways to send us information that may solve a case or get a dangerous individual off the streets.”

PSP Tips includes information on nearly 100 cold case homicides, missing persons, and other unsolved crimes. New cases will be added frequently.

Featured cases include the 1973 homicide of an 8-year-old girl in Greene County, the unsolved killing in 1977 of a high school junior in Blair County, the 1981 disappearance of a Lackawanna County teenager, and the search for the children of Susan Reinert, a Montgomery County teacher found murdered near Harrisburg in 1979.

Your tip could provide investigators with a long-awaited breakthrough that will finally bring closure and justice for the victim’s families.

All information submitted to PSP Tips can be provided anonymously, if desired.

All cases in which PSP requests public assistance can be viewed at the following social media sites:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PSPTips

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PSP_TIPS

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.