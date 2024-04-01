🔊 Listen to this

ROSS TWP. — A GoFundMe has been set up for a family of four who lost their home Easter Sunday in an early morning fire in Sweet Valley.

According to the online fundraiser, which was organized by a family member, no one was injured and everyone made it out safely.

However, but the home was completely destroyed in the blaze the family lost everything.

A cornhole tournament fundraiser has also been organized to support the family.

The event will be held on April 6 at noon at Morgan Hills Restaurant and Golf Course, located in Hunlock Creek.

There will also be a drop off for clothes and monetary donations.

Clothing sizes needed are listed on the event’s Facebook page.

The GoFundMe account can be found here.