ROSS TWP. — A GoFundMe has been set up for a family of four who lost their home Easter Sunday in an early morning fire in Sweet Valley.
According to the online fundraiser, which was organized by a family member, no one was injured and everyone made it out safely.
However, but the home was completely destroyed in the blaze the family lost everything.
A cornhole tournament fundraiser has also been organized to support the family.
The event will be held on April 6 at noon at Morgan Hills Restaurant and Golf Course, located in Hunlock Creek.
There will also be a drop off for clothes and monetary donations.
Clothing sizes needed are listed on the event’s Facebook page.
