WILKES-BARRE – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has entered a Consent Order and Agreement (COA) with Keystone Sanitary Landfill for odor violations — including creating malodors — at its facility in the boroughs of Dunmore and Throop between November 2022 and February 2024, and impacting residents in several surrounding communities.
The $575,000 civil penalty is the largest penalty DEP has issued to Keystone Sanitary Landfill in the last decade.
Under the agreement, DEP has ordered Keystone to take corrective action to mitigate the potential for off-site odors from its leachate lagoons. Some of those measures include utilizing foam, implementing a new intermediate cover system and submitting to the department a permit modification for the installation of two 2,500,000-gallon leachate storage tank systems.
DEP has also directed the landfill to re-evaluate the effectiveness of its Reverse Osmosis (RO) system for treating leachate and make any necessary modifications.
Under the agreement, Keystone is also required to mitigate landfill gas odors from the site. Keystone must implement additional surface monitoring and follow an accelerated capping schedule of at least 30 acres to minimize areas of intermediate cover.
A $575,000 civil penalty will be split between DEP and the boroughs of Dunmore and Throop. DEP will receive $180,000 from the COA, plus $35,000 for cost recovery. The $180,000 will be deposited into the Solid Waste Abatement Fund, which is a statewide fund set up to eliminate potential hazards related to solid waste.
DEP also worked to ensure that the boroughs of Dunmore and Throop will each receive $180,000, which Keystone Landfill is required to deposit into a separate bank account for both parties. This money will be used to fund projects which substantially improve, protect, restore or remediate the environment, or improve, protect, or reduce risks to the public health or safety. Keystone must make those deposits within 30 days.
“The Department thanks impacted Pennsylvanians for working with DEP staff over the past few months,” said DEP Northeast Regional Director Joseph J. Buczynski, PE. “The complaints we received were instrumental in helping to confirm the source of the odors and hold the landfill accountable.”
DEP will continue to monitor the landfill and to investigate complaints to ensure Keystone Sanitary Landfill is reducing odors, as is required by the COA. If Keystone Sanitary Landfill fails to comply with the terms of the COA, they could face further penalties.
