BEAR CREEK — Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski and Sen. Dave Argall on Tuesday announced grant funding in the amount of $489,536 for the Route 115 Safety Project.
“It is always a pleasure working with Sen. Argall to acquire funds that will go toward making our communities a safer place,” said Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre. “Engineering consultants recently completed a speed study on Route 115 and confirmed that developing a safer road design was warranted. The grant funding being presented today is for a completely new design and restructuring of that main intersection and roadway.”
Argall, R-Pottsville, said once these upgrades are complete, this location on Route 115 will be safer for both drivers and residents.
The funding was awarded from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Finance Authority Multimodal Grant Funding.
