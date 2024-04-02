Chamber holds Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum

Justin Edwards, government affairs manager at Comcast, speaks at the Diversity Equity andInclusion Forum on Tuesday at the Think Center in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber held its 2024 Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Forum on Tuesday at the Wilkes-Barre THINK Center, 7 S. Main St.

This year’s forum was presented by PNC.

Designed to empower and nurture the talents of our area’s professionals, this day-long conference was held to be both informative and inspiring.

Several speakers from our region shared their expertise and perspectives on fostering diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and beyond.

Breakout session sponsors included The Scranton Area Community Foundation, Coal Creative, Earth Conservancy and Comcast. Additionally, breakfast sponsor for the event was The Wright Center and coffee sponsor was Pour Coffee House.