WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT will begin 102 new projects this construction season and continue 99 ongoing projects, with a total cost of approximately $838 million, Engineering District 4 executive Richard N. Roman said Tuesday.

PennDOT Engineering District 4 — which covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties — highlighted 102 projects anticipated to start during the 2024 construction season, and 99 projects that will continue.

The Department anticipates investing more than $276 million this year in the region’s infrastructure. Rome said these investments support the Shapiro Administration’s vision of a safe and reliable transportation network that connects Pennsylvanians to greater opportunity.

Gov. Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget secured $125 million to fully leverage federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL) investments and improve Pennsylvania’s roads and bridges.

PennDOT said the investment is made possible by decoupling Pennsylvania State Police funding from the Motor License Fund and is the first year of the governor’s four-year proposal to invest an additional $1.25 billion in the state’s infrastructure.

According to PennDOT, statewide in 2023, 684 bridges went out for bid to be repaired, replaced or preserved and 7,011 roadway miles were improved by department or partner crews.

Overall highlights in the 2024 construction season for District 4 include:

• 140 miles of roadway improvements.

• 175 bridges will be addressed.

• 550 miles of seal coat.

• 975 miles of crack seal.

• 720 miles of shoulder cutting.

Following are notable Luzerne County projects that are expected to begin this year:

• Culvert replacement project on Route 1012 (Chase Road) over Harvey’s Creek in Jackson Twp.

• Culvert replacement project on Route 1044 (Mount Olivet Road) over Abraham’s Creek in Kingston Twp.

• Superstructure replacement project on Route 3019 (Stockton Mountain Road) over Hazle Creek in Hazle Twp.

• Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 1050 over Toby Creek Bridge in Kingston Twp.

• Bridge replacement project on Route 115 over Interstate 81 in Plains Twp.

Notable projects that will continue this year:

• Route 309 intersection improvement project in Kingston and Dallas townships.

• Bridge preservation project on Route 309 over Route 2022 (Main Street), Mill Creek and Norfolk Southern Railway in Wilkes-Barre.

• Pittston streetscape project in Pittston City.

• Nanticoke streetscape project in Nanticoke City.

