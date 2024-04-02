Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — PennDOT will begin 102 new projects this construction season and continue 99 ongoing projects, with a total cost of approximately $838 million, Engineering District 4 executive Richard N. Roman said Tuesday.
PennDOT Engineering District 4 — which covers Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties — highlighted 102 projects anticipated to start during the 2024 construction season, and 99 projects that will continue.
The Department anticipates investing more than $276 million this year in the region’s infrastructure.
Following are notable Luzerne County projects that are expected to begin this year:
• Culvert replacement project on Route 1012 (Chase Road) over Harvey’s Creek in Jackson Twp.
• Culvert replacement project on Route 1044 (Mount Olivet Road) over Abraham’s Creek in Kingston Twp.
• Superstructure replacement project on Route 3019 (Stockton Mountain Road) over Hazle Creek in Hazle Twp.
• Bridge rehabilitation project on Route 1050 over Toby Creek Bridge in Kingston Twp.
• Bridge replacement project on Route 115 over Interstate 81 in Plains Twp.
Notable projects that will continue this year:
• Route 309 intersection improvement project in Kingston and Dallas townships.
• Bridge preservation project on Route 309 over Route 2022 (Main Street), Mill Creek and Norfolk Southern Railway in Wilkes-Barre.
• Pittston streetscape project in Pittston City.
• Nanticoke streetscape project in Nanticoke City.
Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.