WILKES-BARRE — Risant Health on Tuesday announced the completion of its acquisition of Geisinger as its first health system dedicated to increasing access to value-based care and coverage. Together, the organizations will create a new value-based care platform that includes best practices, tools, technology and services to support leading community-based health systems.
Risant Health’s goal is to expand and accelerate the adoption of value-based care in diverse, multi-payer, multi-provider, community-based health system environments and improve the health of millions of people in communities across the country.
Through this first acquisition, Risant Health brings together Kaiser Permanente’s integrated care and coverage expertise and Geisinger’s experience in advancing value-based care in a model that includes various payers and a broad network of providers, while serving some of the most vulnerable and marginalized communities.
With the close of the Risant Health and Geisinger transaction, Jaewon Ryu, M.D., J.D., who has served as Geisinger’s president and CEO since 2019, will become the first CEO of Risant Health. As announced in March 2024, Terry Gilliland, M.D., will assume the role of president and CEO of Geisinger once Dr. Ryu’s transition to Risant Health is complete.
As its inaugural health system, Geisinger will play an important role in shaping Risant Health’s strategy, platform and operational model. Geisinger will maintain its name and mission, continue accepting patients covered by other health plans and continue offering its members a broad network of care providers in addition to Geisinger.
Risant Health expects to acquire 4 to 5 additional leading community-based health systems over the next 4 to 5 years.
Risant Health’s acquisition of Geisinger Health was reviewed and approved by the appropriate federal and state agencies and the transaction closed on March 31, 2024.