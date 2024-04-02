DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — Israel faced anger from some of its closest allies Tuesday after seven aid workers were killed in airstrikes in Gaza, prompting an international charity to suspend food deliveries to desperate Palestinians and raising alarm about the relief effort for the territory’s mounting humanitarian crisis.
The deaths of the World Central Kitchen workers threatened to set back efforts by the U.S. and other countries to open a maritime corridor for aid from Cyprus to help ease near-starvation conditions in Gaza’s north.
Ships still laden with some 240 tons of aid from the group turned back from Gaza just a day after arriving, according to Cyprus. Other humanitarian aid organizations suspended operations in Gaza after the airstrikes, saying it was no longer safe to offer help. Israel has allowed only a trickle of food and supplies into devastated northern Gaza, where experts say famine is imminent.
The dead from Monday night’s strikes included three British citizens, Polish and Australia nationals, a Canadian-American dual national and a Palestinian. Those countries have been key backers of Israel’s nearly 6-month-old offensive in Gaza, and several of them sharply condemned the killings.
Israel already faces growing isolation amid mounting international criticism of the Gaza assault. On the same day as the deadly airstrikes, Israel stirred more fears by apparently striking Iran’s consulate in Damascus, killing two Iranian generals. The government moved to shut down a foreign media outlet — Qatari-owned Al Jazeera television.
The hit on the charity’s convoy also highlighted what critics have called Israel’s indiscriminate bombing and lack of regard for civilian casualties in Gaza.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu acknowledged that the military had carried out the “unintended strike … on innocent people.” He said officials were investigating and would work to ensure it did not happen again.
World Central Kitchen said it had coordinated with the Israeli military over the movement of its cars. Three vehicles moving at large distances apart were hit in succession. They were left incinerated and mangled, indicating multiple targeted strikes.
At least one of the vehicles had the charity’s logo printed across its roof to make it identifiable from the air, and the ordnance punched a large hole through the roof. Footage showed the bodies at a hospital in the central Gaza town of Deir al-Balah, several of them wearing protective gear with the charity’s logo.
Israeli TV said the initial military investigation found that the army identified the cars carrying World Central Kitchen’s workers arriving at its warehouse in Deir al-Balah and observed suspected militants nearby. Half an hour later, the vehicles were struck by the air force as they headed south. The reports said it was not clear who ordered the strikes or why.