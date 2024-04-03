🔊 Listen to this

Building Blocks Learning Center staff members gather in the lobby of the F. M. Kirby Center Tuesday ahead of Theater Works’ performance of ‘Dot Dot Dot: A New Musical.’ From left: Jayme Himes, Zubeen Saeed, Ryanne Harper and Morgan Park.

From left, first row: Royce Hairston, 4, Emily Walker, 4, and Lucy Walker, 7; Second row: Stacey Kile, Deanna Hairston, Linda Roulinavage, and Heather Walker.

WILKES-BARRE — Families were treated to a free performance of ‘Dot Dot Dot: A New Musical’ presented by Building Blocks Learning Center Tuesday at the F.M. Kirby Center.

The show, performed by Theater Works, is part of the Main Street Art District’s weeklong Arts Fest, which is geared toward bringing awareness to the importance of arts and culture in education and the community.

Arts Fest runs through April 6. For a full list of remaining events happening downtown, visit the Main Street Arts District event page on Facebook.