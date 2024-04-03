Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
WILKES-BARRE — Families were treated to a free performance of ‘Dot Dot Dot: A New Musical’ presented by Building Blocks Learning Center Tuesday at the F.M. Kirby Center.
The show, performed by Theater Works, is part of the Main Street Art District’s weeklong Arts Fest, which is geared toward bringing awareness to the importance of arts and culture in education and the community.
Arts Fest runs through April 6. For a full list of remaining events happening downtown, visit the Main Street Arts District event page on Facebook.