The Main Street Arts Fest Block Party set for Saturday has been rescheduled to Saturday, May 11, due to the weather forecast.

The block party will begin at 10 a.m. on May 11 and run to 2 p.m. on South Main Street.

It will include a Young Run 4 Fun from Public Square to Northampton Street.

Follow the Main Street Arts District’s Facebook page for updates.