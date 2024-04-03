🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — WBRE 28 and WYOU 22 on Wednesday announced Paul Gourley was named news director of 28/22 News serving Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

In his new role, Gourley will oversee the 28/22 news team of award-winning journalists and digital news platforms.

Gourley will assume his new role immediately and report to Andrew Wyatt, Vice President and General Manager of WBRE-TV28.

“Paul Gourley is an excellent addition to the 28/22 newsroom,” Wyatt said. “It is an honor to have someone with his talent and experience lead our award-winning news team. His passion for the community and ability to tell impactful stories is not only a tremendous addition to our newsroom but to all of Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Gourley is an Emmy-Award-winning producer who spent time as a police officer before starting his journalism career more than 20 years ago. He has worked in many newsrooms across the country, including WAGA-TV/FOX 5 in Atlanta GA where he was an executive producer, and most recently WJLA-TV/ABC 7 in the Washington D.C. Metro Area, where he was the assistant news director.

“I’m very excited to be joining the WBRE/WYOU family,” Gourley said. “It is a privilege to lead a truly local team who has the ‘home field advantage.’ This is a crucial time for journalists across the country and Eyewitness News is perfectly positioned to bring valuable life-saving information to the public, hold the powerful to account, be a voice for those who don’t feel like anyone is listening, and spotlight important issues to each neighborhood. Northeast Pennsylvania will be a focal point as we head into the 2024 presidential election, and will likely help decide who will lead this nation. 28/22 News will play a pivotal role in giving voters important information to make informed decisions. Journalism is a great business to be in, and I’m eager to get started.”

Eyewitness News produces more than 50 hours of news each week and broadcasts daily on both WBRE-TV28 and WYOU-TV22, as well as pahomepage.com.

WBRE is owned by Nexstar Media Group and provides services to Mission Broadcasting Inc., owned WYOU-TV.