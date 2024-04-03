🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors withdrew two felony counts of possession of a firearm with an altered serial number against Michael James Roupas, 34, and Tammy Marie Tosline, 43, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court on Wednesday.

Wilkes-Barre police charged the pair while investigating a domestic disturbance at a residence on South Hancock Street on March 12.

According to court records, officers spotted an empty holster and asked if a firearm was inside the residence.

A 9mm handgun with an altered serial number was found hidden within dog toys, court records say.

Police in court records say the handgun was mailed to Roupas from a residence in North Carolina.

Roupas, represented by Attorney Theron Solomon, and Tosline, represented by Attorney William L. Stephens Jr., waived illegal possession of a firearm to county court.