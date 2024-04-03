🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A woman initially charged after a shot was fired from a handgun during an argument with her boyfriend had a felony charge against her withdrawn by prosecutors on Wednesday.

Prosecutors withdrew discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure against Mariah A. Canfield, 25, during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County Central Court.

Wilkes-Barre police charged Canfield when a resident of 126 S. Hancock St. reported finding a bullet hole in her residence. The resident reported hearing a “pop” hours earlier coming from the other side of the double block house at 128 S. Hancock St., according to court records.

During the investigation, court records say, police learned Canfield and her boyfriend were involved in an argument. Canfield picked up a firearm and as the man reached for the gun, it discharged a round, court records say.

A 9mm Smith & Wesson handgun was found in the attic, according to court records.

Canfield waived a reckless endangerment charge to county court.