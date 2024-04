🔊 Listen to this

WYOMING — Route 1044 over Abrahams Creek will be closed until August for a culvert replacement project, PennDOT announced Wednesday.

The detour from Route 1044 is as follows:

• Head southwest on Mount Olivet Road towards Green Road.

• Turn left onto Manor Drive.

• Turn left onto West 8th Street.

• Turn left onto Mount Olivet Road.