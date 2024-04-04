He will serve up to seven years in prison, is forbidden to coach youth sports for 14 years

WILKES-BARRE — Former gymnastics coach Andrew P. Neafie, charged with possessing and sharing child sexual abuse materials, was sentenced to up to seven years in state prison and forbidden to coach any youth sports for 14 years.

Neafie, 55, formerly of Keller Road, Fairmount Township, was arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police and detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and West Hazleton police when a search warrant as served at his residence on April 21, 2023.

Detectives found approximately 1,000 images of child sexual abuse materials on his cellular phone, according to court records.

Neafie said at his sentencing hearing Thursday before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough that he did not know the images “were there.”

“I find that extremely alarming to say the least,” Vough responded, sentencing Neafie to two years, six months to seven years in state prison for dissemination of photo or film of child sexual abuse materials and a consecutive term of 14 years probation for possession of child pornography.

Neafie was given credit for 351 days time served in jail and must register his address as a sex offender for 25 years under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.

Vough prohibited Neafie from coaching any youth sports while on probation.

When Neafie was arrested, he told detectives he was a gymnastics coach for more than three decades focusing on children from 8 to 18-years-old.

Neafie admitted during interviews with detectives, court records say, he found younger “fit” females attractive and described coming across child sexual abuse materials while conducting online research of a nudist resort in western Pennsylvania.