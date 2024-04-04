🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A driver stopped by Wilkes-Barre Township police for an expired New Jersey license plate was sentenced to state prison when a firearm was found in his vehicle.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Adrian G. Scott, 39, to five-to-10 years in state prison on charges of illegal possession of a firearm, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and possession of a small amount of marijuana. Scott pled guilty to the charges Feb. 12.

Court records say Scott was stopped by police on Highland Park Boulevard for driving a Jeep Cherokee with an expired New Jersey license plate on Oct. 20, 2022.

During the traffic stop, police detected a strong odor of marijuana emitting from the Jeep.

Scott said he smoked weed, court records say.

As Scott was being arrested for drug driving, police found a Glock 9mm inside the Jeep and a magazine with 14 9mm rounds in Scott’s pocket, according to court records.

Police reported Scott, who lived briefly in Askam, Hanover Township, is prohibited from owning, possessing and carrying a firearm due to felony arson, burglary and assault convictions in New York.