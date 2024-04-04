🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — In an effort to help residents with the disposal of personal paperwork and other items, Rep. Mike Cabell, R-Butler Twp., will host a shredding/cleanup event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday , April 6, at the Luzerne County Fairgrounds, 3605 State Route 118, Dallas.

“My staff and I are pleased we can provide these services to residents at no cost,” Cabell said. “Events like this have become very popular as folks take advantage of the opportunity to shred sensitive documents to guard against identity theft or safely dispose of old tires.”

Residents are asked to remain in their vehicles while Cabell’s staff unloads items for disposal.

Items to be accepted include:

• Paperwork — Limit of four copy-paper-sized boxes per vehicle.

• Old tires — Up to four tires from a passenger vehicle, pickup truck or SUV that must be off the rim and clean.

• Torn or faded U.S. flags — Collected by Harveys Lake American Legion for proper disposal.

In addition, Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge will be accepting donations of canned pet food, and Domestic Violence Service Center will be accepting donations of personal hygiene products.

For information, call Cabell’s district office in Dallas at 570-675-6000.