WILKES-BARRE — A man from Exeter pleaded guilty in Luzerne County Court for exposing himself and having inappropriate conversations with a girl.

Griffith Elias, 70, of Birchwood Estates, pleaded guilty to unlawful contact with a minor before Judge David W. Lupas on Wednesday.

Wyoming Area Regional Police charged Elias on Aug. 29, 2023, after he intentionally stood naked in a window of his residence and exposed himself to a girl.

Police learned Elias had previously sent inappropriate images of himself and had an inappropriate conversation with the girl in August 2023, according to police.

Elias is scheduled to be sentenced July 2. He remains free on $50,000 bail.