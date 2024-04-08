Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Non-union workers in Luzerne County court branches received 2.5% across-the-board raises for 2024, according to a new report.
The county administration released a report on the raises and new compensation last week, but it did not include court workers that fall under the management of the county Court of Common Pleas.
Most non-court increases were 2.5%, although some of these non-union workers received 2% or no raise. The county District Attorney’s Office provided 5% increases to non-union workers.
In the court branches, 115 non-union workers received 2.5% raises, the report says. Court officials said funds were budgeted to cover all increases.
After factoring in the increases, the judiciary report lists the following new annual compensation amounts for non-union court workers:
Court Administration
Josianne Aboutanos, law clerk, $75,079
Morgan Bell, executive secretary, $56,534
Michelle Bellanco, judicial assistant, $44,000
Ali Bonomo, jury assistant, $37,638
Carla Bradley, supervisor, $56,520
Jessica Brielmeier, court reporter, $50,184
Nicholas Callen, judicial assistant, $46,949
Anita Calzola, court reporter, $73,349
Mary Jane Calzola, court reporter, $51,250
Andrew Casper, judicial assistant, $41,000
Sharyn Chisdock, PFA assistant, $42,865
Janet Conser, hearing officer, $37,324
Christine Cotter, judicial assistant, $53,836
Kevin Crowley, IT manager, $61,500
Maria Detweiler, interpreter, $67,957
James Dougherty, PFA manager, $45,856
Joann Elko, executive secretary, $53,837
Bernadette Farran, court reporter, $50,184
Jill Fiedorczyk, executive secretary, $53,838
Diane Flanley, PFA assistant, $37,925
Nathan Fritz, central court coordinator, $45,856
Danielle Goldowski, treatment court coordinator, $62,730
Brittani Hamer-Barscheski, familiy court trial assistant, $35,875
Amy Haydu, administrative trial specialist, $36,592
Kimberly Hearity, court reporter, $62,730
Robert Hetro Jr., interpreter, $56,520
Patrick Heylek, IT specialist, $46,125
Heidi Hoedl-Knorr, court administration manager, $45,856
Michael Howe, information technology specialist, $42,656
Alecia Jaques, court reporter, $53,259
Karly Johns, administrative trial specialist, $35,875
Ryan Kelleher, law clerk, $75,080
John Kennedy, court services supervisor, $56,520
Thelma Kennedy, interpreter, $73,800
John Kosakowski, judicial assistant, $41,000
Karen Krutski, jury assistant, $40,839
Amy Lasinski, administrative trial specialist, $38,950
Andrew Lazar, hearing officer, $76,404
Frank Licata, prison video coordinator, $54,672
Nicole Litostansky, executive secretary, $53,837
Rebecca Madden, executive secretary, $53,837
John Maloney, central court assistant, $40,693
Nicole Marek, executive secretary, $56,534
Ginamarie Marsicano, administrative assistant, $48,709
Diane Marut, jury coordinator, $50,225
Nicole Marullo, court reporter, $53,259
Susan Maza, hearing officer, $74,906
Susan Minnick, civil administrative assistant, $35,875
Lee Molitoris, attorney, $62,965
Kathryn Monacelli, court reporter, $53,259
Cierra Montalvo, administrative trial specialist, $38,950
Sharon Mudlock, family court supervisor, $56,520
Michael Murphy, PFA assistant, $34,993
Joseph Musto, law clerk, $75,079
Leah Nelson, court reporter, $50,184
Joelle Novackowski, judicial assistant, $44,000
Kriss Ann Oncay, court reporter, $67,957
Victoria Paisley, judicial assistant, $48,187
Ellen Parmenteri, executive secretary, $53,838
Patty Petts, court reporter, $62,730
Sara Pizzo, court reporter, $50,184
Brittany Quinn, law clerk, $75,079
Matthew Reinert, law clerk, $75,079
Salina Reinmiller, administrative trial specialist, $36,592
Justin Richards, law clerk, $75,079
Brittany Sarosky, administrative trial specialist, $35,875
Olivia Sherrick, court reporter, $50,184
Sheri Slusser, executive secretary, $53,838
Siena Slusser, administrative assistant, $36,258
Megan Stone, executive secretary, $53,838
Karla Swartwood, court administration supervisor, $56,520
Hugh Taylor, law clerk, $37,539
Joseph Taylor, judicial assistant, $44,000
Jeffrey Tokach, law clerk, $81,419
Elizabeth Topolski, law clerk, $37,540
Lori-Ann Umphred, administrative assistant, $56,534
Nick Volpetti, judicial assistant, $41,000
Emily Walting, law clerk, $37,539
Tricia Watters, hearing officer, $75,337
Angela Weghorst, judicial assistant, $41,000
Lynelle Wicht, civil manager, $50,225
Laureen Yeager, hearing officer, $74,906
Dan Zeleniak, judicial assistant, $44,000
Carol Zolner, administrative assistant, $41,016
Probation Services
Frances Pepperling, executive assistant to director, $56,451
Carmen Lopresto, adult probation chief, $81,549
Claudia Fisher, adult probation deputy chief, $79,458
Kevin Perluke, juvenile division chief, $81,549
Christopher Parker, juvenile probation deputy chief, $79,458
Mary Jo Olszyk, juvenile probation executive secretary, $47,686
Christopher Patte, adult probation supervisor, $74,917
William McNulty, adult probation supervisor, $74,917
Alma McGarry, adult probation supervisor, $74,917
Michael Lavin, fiscal manager, $50,614
Joseph Swortz, DUI coordinator, $55,453
Molly Murphy, collections department supervisor, $54,366
Laura Biga, case manager treatment court, $37,925
Aleesha Whitaker, treatment court administrative assistant, $41,000
Sarah Zawatski, pre-trial division case manager, $33,456
Jean Marie Rymar, accounts payable/receivable, $46,701
Kimberly Buckland, AHSS instructor, $39,975
Ronald Ziomek, AHSS program aide, $35,875
Shannon Lai, treatment court case manager, $34,850
Esperanza Gonzalez, JPO engagement program coordinator, $54,366
Sandra O’Looney, fiscal assistant, $34,739
Domestic Relations
David Aikens, hearing officer, $73,185
Vincent Alessandri, first assistant, $76,264
Christa Bratlee, PACSES/fiscal supervisor, $66,625
Joseph Cotter, enforcement supervisor, $76,264
Patrice Dougherty, executive assistant, $56,451
Sean Hopkins, deputy director, $81,351
Susan Luckenbill, staff attorney, $32,800
Katelyn Meyers, support manager, $54,325
Lisa Pierotti, director, $89,578
Roxanne Poplarchick, intake manager, $54,325
