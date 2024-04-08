🔊 Listen to this

Non-union workers in Luzerne County court branches received 2.5% across-the-board raises for 2024, according to a new report.

The county administration released a report on the raises and new compensation last week, but it did not include court workers that fall under the management of the county Court of Common Pleas.

Most non-court increases were 2.5%, although some of these non-union workers received 2% or no raise. The county District Attorney’s Office provided 5% increases to non-union workers.

In the court branches, 115 non-union workers received 2.5% raises, the report says. Court officials said funds were budgeted to cover all increases.

After factoring in the increases, the judiciary report lists the following new annual compensation amounts for non-union court workers:

Court Administration

Josianne Aboutanos, law clerk, $75,079

Morgan Bell, executive secretary, $56,534

Michelle Bellanco, judicial assistant, $44,000

Ali Bonomo, jury assistant, $37,638

Carla Bradley, supervisor, $56,520

Jessica Brielmeier, court reporter, $50,184

Nicholas Callen, judicial assistant, $46,949

Anita Calzola, court reporter, $73,349

Mary Jane Calzola, court reporter, $51,250

Andrew Casper, judicial assistant, $41,000

Sharyn Chisdock, PFA assistant, $42,865

Janet Conser, hearing officer, $37,324

Christine Cotter, judicial assistant, $53,836

Kevin Crowley, IT manager, $61,500

Maria Detweiler, interpreter, $67,957

James Dougherty, PFA manager, $45,856

Joann Elko, executive secretary, $53,837

Bernadette Farran, court reporter, $50,184

Jill Fiedorczyk, executive secretary, $53,838

Diane Flanley, PFA assistant, $37,925

Nathan Fritz, central court coordinator, $45,856

Danielle Goldowski, treatment court coordinator, $62,730

Brittani Hamer-Barscheski, familiy court trial assistant, $35,875

Amy Haydu, administrative trial specialist, $36,592

Kimberly Hearity, court reporter, $62,730

Robert Hetro Jr., interpreter, $56,520

Patrick Heylek, IT specialist, $46,125

Heidi Hoedl-Knorr, court administration manager, $45,856

Michael Howe, information technology specialist, $42,656

Alecia Jaques, court reporter, $53,259

Karly Johns, administrative trial specialist, $35,875

Ryan Kelleher, law clerk, $75,080

John Kennedy, court services supervisor, $56,520

Thelma Kennedy, interpreter, $73,800

John Kosakowski, judicial assistant, $41,000

Karen Krutski, jury assistant, $40,839

Amy Lasinski, administrative trial specialist, $38,950

Andrew Lazar, hearing officer, $76,404

Frank Licata, prison video coordinator, $54,672

Nicole Litostansky, executive secretary, $53,837

Rebecca Madden, executive secretary, $53,837

John Maloney, central court assistant, $40,693

Nicole Marek, executive secretary, $56,534

Ginamarie Marsicano, administrative assistant, $48,709

Diane Marut, jury coordinator, $50,225

Nicole Marullo, court reporter, $53,259

Susan Maza, hearing officer, $74,906

Susan Minnick, civil administrative assistant, $35,875

Lee Molitoris, attorney, $62,965

Kathryn Monacelli, court reporter, $53,259

Cierra Montalvo, administrative trial specialist, $38,950

Sharon Mudlock, family court supervisor, $56,520

Michael Murphy, PFA assistant, $34,993

Joseph Musto, law clerk, $75,079

Leah Nelson, court reporter, $50,184

Joelle Novackowski, judicial assistant, $44,000

Kriss Ann Oncay, court reporter, $67,957

Victoria Paisley, judicial assistant, $48,187

Ellen Parmenteri, executive secretary, $53,838

Patty Petts, court reporter, $62,730

Sara Pizzo, court reporter, $50,184

Brittany Quinn, law clerk, $75,079

Matthew Reinert, law clerk, $75,079

Salina Reinmiller, administrative trial specialist, $36,592

Justin Richards, law clerk, $75,079

Brittany Sarosky, administrative trial specialist, $35,875

Olivia Sherrick, court reporter, $50,184

Sheri Slusser, executive secretary, $53,838

Siena Slusser, administrative assistant, $36,258

Megan Stone, executive secretary, $53,838

Karla Swartwood, court administration supervisor, $56,520

Hugh Taylor, law clerk, $37,539

Joseph Taylor, judicial assistant, $44,000

Jeffrey Tokach, law clerk, $81,419

Elizabeth Topolski, law clerk, $37,540

Lori-Ann Umphred, administrative assistant, $56,534

Nick Volpetti, judicial assistant, $41,000

Emily Walting, law clerk, $37,539

Tricia Watters, hearing officer, $75,337

Angela Weghorst, judicial assistant, $41,000

Lynelle Wicht, civil manager, $50,225

Laureen Yeager, hearing officer, $74,906

Dan Zeleniak, judicial assistant, $44,000

Carol Zolner, administrative assistant, $41,016

Probation Services

Frances Pepperling, executive assistant to director, $56,451

Carmen Lopresto, adult probation chief, $81,549

Claudia Fisher, adult probation deputy chief, $79,458

Kevin Perluke, juvenile division chief, $81,549

Christopher Parker, juvenile probation deputy chief, $79,458

Mary Jo Olszyk, juvenile probation executive secretary, $47,686

Christopher Patte, adult probation supervisor, $74,917

William McNulty, adult probation supervisor, $74,917

Alma McGarry, adult probation supervisor, $74,917

Michael Lavin, fiscal manager, $50,614

Joseph Swortz, DUI coordinator, $55,453

Molly Murphy, collections department supervisor, $54,366

Laura Biga, case manager treatment court, $37,925

Aleesha Whitaker, treatment court administrative assistant, $41,000

Sarah Zawatski, pre-trial division case manager, $33,456

Jean Marie Rymar, accounts payable/receivable, $46,701

Kimberly Buckland, AHSS instructor, $39,975

Ronald Ziomek, AHSS program aide, $35,875

Shannon Lai, treatment court case manager, $34,850

Esperanza Gonzalez, JPO engagement program coordinator, $54,366

Sandra O’Looney, fiscal assistant, $34,739

Domestic Relations

David Aikens, hearing officer, $73,185

Vincent Alessandri, first assistant, $76,264

Christa Bratlee, PACSES/fiscal supervisor, $66,625

Joseph Cotter, enforcement supervisor, $76,264

Patrice Dougherty, executive assistant, $56,451

Sean Hopkins, deputy director, $81,351

Susan Luckenbill, staff attorney, $32,800

Katelyn Meyers, support manager, $54,325

Lisa Pierotti, director, $89,578

Roxanne Poplarchick, intake manager, $54,325

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.