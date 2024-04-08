🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Nanticoke man pled guilty in Luzerne County Court to being intoxicated when he crashed his vehicle that killed his friend and injured a woman more than two years ago.

Police in Nanticoke charged James Edward Gordon, 43, of Garfield Street, when he crashed his Chevrolet Tahoe down an embankment at Field and College streets on Dec. 23, 2021, according to court records.

Richard C. Gimbi Sr., 65, of Mountain Top, a rear seat passenger in the Chevrolet, died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township on Dec. 27, 2021.

Another passenger, Terra Hill, sustained injuries to her head and suffered a broken left leg in two places.

Gordon initially said a deer ran out in front of them causing him to swerve but later admitted he had been drinking alcohol for most of the day, court records say.

Police in court records say Gordon had a blood alcohol level of .209 percent after the crash.

Gordon pled guilty to homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI and driving under the influence before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Vough revoked Gordon’s bail resulting in being jailed at the county correctional facility to await sentencing scheduled on June 6.