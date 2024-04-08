🔊 Listen to this

Pennsylvania Auditor General Tim DeFoor joined local elected officials and leaders at the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre to highlight free resources the library provides to help the community be financially literate.

WILKES-BARRE — Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor on Monday said Pennsylvania libraries offer more than just books — they are a central knowledge hub where you can access a multitude of resources for free.

“One of the biggest benefits to having a library card is that it gives you access to information about money and will help you on your road to becoming financially literate,” DeFoor said.

The Auditor General visited the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre as part of his Financial Literacy Month tour to promote the library’s role in educating the community about financial literacy and basic life skills.

The Osterhout Free Library provides materials and services to all residents of Luzerne County, enabling them to obtain information, free of charge, for their personal, educational, recreational and professional needs. The mission of the library is to continue to broaden these services and to stimulate their use.

AG DeFoor also highlighted his “Money $mart Monday” virtual information sessions — a joint initiative between the department and PSECU aimed at helping Pennsylvanians on their journey to financial freedom.

The first “Money $mart Monday,” available now, provides information for college students on how to budget their money, save for graduation, and learn about their student loans.

“Understanding how to ‘Be Money $mart’ is crucial to Pennsylvania’s future financial success,” AG DeFoor said. “It is never too early to start thinking about how money works. Through these virtual information sessions, we hope to provide useful information for students who are entering college or getting ready to graduate, so they can continue their journey to financial independence.”

Also speaking at the Osterhout on Monday were:

Rick Miller, Executive Director, Osterhout Free Library; Larry Newman, Executive Director, Diamond City Partnership; Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, President & CEO, Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce & Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Business and Industry; and Mayor George Brown.

AG DeFoor has spent nearly three years promoting financial literacy across the state as part of his “Be Money $mart” initiative.

Since the launch in 2021, DeFoor has:

• Completed a statewide financial literacy tour to raise awareness about the need for financial literacy legislation in Pennsylvania;

• Visited all state and state related universities in Pennsylvania to talk about job and internship opportunities within the department and the importance of knowing how your money works;

• Met with students participating in the State YMCA of Pennsylvania Youth and Government program and visited several YMCAs across the state to talk about financial literacy;

• Worked with Junior Achievement to emphasize financial literacy messages to elementary school students;

• Partnered with local financial institutions to provide financial literacy resources to the public; and

• Partnered with Harrisburg University of Science and Technology and Members 1st to coordinate a statewide financial literacy competition for high school students in Pennsylvania.