WILKES-BARRE — A man from Pittston Township admitted to sexually assaulting a boy.

Travis Lee Abbott, 27, last known address as East Railroad Street, pled guilty to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse before Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Pittston Township police charged Abbott after the boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre in May 2021.

During the interview, the boy claimed Abbott sexually assaulted him in a “secret room” inside his house.

Abbott initially denied the allegations during an interview with police but admitted to touching the boy, according to court records.

Sklarosky ordered an evaluation of Abbott by the state’s Sexual Offender Assessment Board.

Abbott remains jailed at the county correctional facility and is scheduled to be sentenced July 11.