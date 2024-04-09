🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — An arrest warrant was issued for a West Pittston man accused of stealing nearly $15,000 while employed as a manager at an exotic strip club last year.

Pasquale Gagliardo, 43, last known address as Dennison Street, is facing two felony theft charges after Wilkes-Barre Township police received a complaint he stole $14,508.57 from April to November 2023, according to the criminal complaint.

Gagliardo pocketed the cash on different dates while employed as a manager at Dream Girls on Mundy Street, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Gagliardo would steal hundreds in cash while working as a manager at the club and other times when he patronized the club while not scheduled to work.

Police suspect Gagliardo relocated to North Carolina or South Carolina.

District Judge Michael Dotzel of Wilkes-Barre Township issued the arrest warrant.