A man from New York City who allegedly planned the murder of a Wilkes-Barre man in retaliation of a shooting several years ago is in custody.

Gregory Thomas Warren, 38, of Bronx, was booked into the Eric M. Taylor Center at Rikers Island, NYC, earlier Tuesday on an out-of-state warrant.

Warren is facing two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide as he allegedly conspired with Gregory Duclaire, 39, to kill Elijah Jones, 26, of South Grant Street, Wilkes-Barre, in retaliation of a shooting at a business on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, according to court records.

An arrest warrant was issued for Warren on Jan. 18 by District Judge Donald Whittaker of Nanticoke. It was not immediately known how Warren was captured.

Duclaire was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz of Pittston on a single count of criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide.

The murder plot was thwarted when Duclaire was apprehended on state parole violations by the Fugitive Apprehension Search Team with the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, Plymouth police, Wilkes-Barre police and the U.S. Marshals in January.

According to court records, Warren was the owner of a business on South Main Street that was shot up allegedly by Jones about two years ago. The business is not named in court records or search warrant affidavits, which were obtained by The Times Leader when unsealed March 27.

An initial offer of $10,000 was offered to kill Jones but the price was lowered to $5,000, court records say.

While discussing the murder plot inside a Plymouth residence, court records say, Warren showed up with a 9mm handgun that was to be used to kill Jones. The handgun was given to an uncharged conspirator at a gasoline service station on East Main Street, Plymouth.

Court records say Warren discussed “bringing in a guy” from New York and keeping surveillance of Jones. An alleged hit man was given a ride and was shown where Jones resides that also involved a change of vehicles to avoid detection, court records say.

Warren is scheduled for a court proceeding in Bronx Supreme Criminal Court on Thursday, according to online records.