🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — An inmate at the State Correctional Institution at Dallas, Jackson Township, pled guilty in Luzerne County Court for possessing a make-shift shank.

Brandon Jesse Harris, 25, serving a sentence of six-to-18 years in state prison on charges of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide, aggravated assault and a firearm offense in Philadelphia, was caught with a razor blade melted into a toothbrush handle while being escorted by two corrections officers on June 6, 2023, according to court records.

Harris pled guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate before Judge David W. Lupas.

Harris will be sentenced at a later date.