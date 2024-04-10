Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation on Wednesday held its Nonprofit Forum with 30 organizations presenting for the chance to receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.
C. David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, said the grants will be announced at Thursday’s Community Champion 30th Anniversary Dinner at the Westmoreland Club.
“We will be awarding a total of $165,000 in grants at the dinner,” Pedri said. “Three of the 30 groups that presented today will received $10,000 each and the other 27 will receive $5,000 each.”
The Luzerne Foundation’s Nonprofit Forum was held Wednesday at the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 400 Third Ave., Kingston.
Judges for the Nonprofit Forum were: Tara Mugford Wilson, board chairperson; Megan Kennedy, grant committee chairperson; and board members Lex Sloot, Jacqueline Brozena, Lauren Allen and Nina Sordoni.
Pedri said the Foundation will present the following Community Champion Awards at Thursday’s dinner:
Volunteer Champion
Sponsored by Community Bank
Stacey Kile
Advocate Champion
Sponsored by King’s College
Jarrett Ferentino, Esq.
40 Below Innovator Champion
Sponsored by PNC, NA
Tim Lambert
Nonprofit Champion
Sponsored by Luzerne Bank
Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA
Business Partner Champion
Sponsored by UPMC Health Plan
Community Bank, N.A.
Board of Directors Champion
Sponsored by Luzerne Foundation
Pasco L . Schiavo, Esq. and Linda Schiavo
Pedri said every year, local organizations gather at the Nonprofit Forum and each gives a five-minute presentation regarding its background and mission, and how it is addressing the community’s needs.
Nonprofits attending the forum work in the seven areas served by the foundation: arts and culture, education and scholarships, health and wellness, historic preservation and the environment, neighborhoods and community development, social services and youth issues.
at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.