Judges for the Non-Profit Forum were: Tara Mugford Wilson, Luzerne Foundation Board Chairperson; Megan Kennedy, Luzerne Foundation Grant Committee Chairperson; and board members Lex Sloot, Jacqueline Brozena, Lauren Allen and Nina Sordoni.

Lindsay Dragon, Founder and Executive Director of Parenting Autism United, makes her presentation at Wednesday’s Non-Profit Forum, sponsored by the Luzerne Foundation at the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 400 Third Ave., Kingston.

WILKES-BARRE — The Luzerne Foundation on Wednesday held its Nonprofit Forum with 30 organizations presenting for the chance to receive grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000.

C. David Pedri, president and CEO of the Luzerne Foundation, said the grants will be announced at Thursday’s Community Champion 30th Anniversary Dinner at the Westmoreland Club.

“We will be awarding a total of $165,000 in grants at the dinner,” Pedri said. “Three of the 30 groups that presented today will received $10,000 each and the other 27 will receive $5,000 each.”

The Luzerne Foundation’s Nonprofit Forum was held Wednesday at the Jewish Community Alliance of Northeastern Pennsylvania, 400 Third Ave., Kingston.

Pedri said the Foundation will present the following Community Champion Awards at Thursday’s dinner:

Volunteer Champion

Sponsored by Community Bank

Stacey Kile

Advocate Champion

Sponsored by King’s College

Jarrett Ferentino, Esq.

40 Below Innovator Champion

Sponsored by PNC, NA

Tim Lambert

Nonprofit Champion

Sponsored by Luzerne Bank

Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA

Business Partner Champion

Sponsored by UPMC Health Plan

Community Bank, N.A.

Board of Directors Champion

Sponsored by Luzerne Foundation

Pasco L . Schiavo, Esq. and Linda Schiavo

Pedri said every year, local organizations gather at the Nonprofit Forum and each gives a five-minute presentation regarding its background and mission, and how it is addressing the community’s needs.

Nonprofits attending the forum work in the seven areas served by the foundation: arts and culture, education and scholarships, health and wellness, historic preservation and the environment, neighborhoods and community development, social services and youth issues.

