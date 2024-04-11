🔊 Listen to this

EDWARDSVILLE — A woman from Luzerne Borough was arraigned on allegations of intimidating a witness in a child abuse case.

Sierra Tatianna Butler, 29, of Hughes Street, is accused of going to the witness’ house in Edwardsville and asked the witness to change his story that is linked to the arrest of Jacob J. Puscavage IV, 33, on child abuse charges in March, according to court records.

Butler was arraigned by District Judge Joseph D. Spagnuolo Jr. of Plains Township on a single count of intimidation of witness to provide misleading or false testimony. Butler was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.

Detectives with the county’s district attorneys’ office filed the charges against Butler.

Puscavage was charged by county detectives of endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault of a victim less than 6-years-old, simple assault and harassment after investigating a Child Line complaint of suspected child abuse.

The Child Line complaint referred to bruises on a 4-year-old boy after Puscavage, the biological father, returned the child to the biological mother after a visitation.

The boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre. During the interview, the boy told the forensic interviewer Puscavage struck him with a belt and not to tell anyone, according to court records.

A medical evaluation of the boy revealed multiple bruises on his body.

The child’s mother left Puscavage in June 2023, due to physical and emotional abuse, court records say.

After Puscavage was charged, his current girlfriend, Butler, went to the witness’ residence demanding the witness to change his story. Butler further told the witness, “You better hope he does not get out because he is going to (expletive) you all up,” and, “You all better run because if you all are here when he gets out, your (expletives) are going down,” according to court records.

In a related issue, the 4-year-old boy and his mother relocated to a residence in Newport Township where Puscavage and Butler are accused of vandalizing a vehicle on Jan. 9.

Newport Township police charged Puscavage and Simon with criminal mischief.

Puscavage remains jailed without bail at the county correctional facility.