WILKES-BARRE — During a Women’s History Month celebration at Gather Community Space, 97 S. Franklin St., on Monday, 20 women were recognized and honored in front of a crowd of about 75 supporters for their contributions to the community.

The event was emceed by Lindsay Griffin-Boylan, president and CEO of the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, and organized by Samantha Harris, vice-president of the Board of Directors at Gather Community Space. The honored women were given certificates of recognition and the opportunity to share about themselves, their work and their impact.

Held in conjunction with a weekslong social media campaign, the event celebrated each woman for her diversity, work to better the community and commitment to honoring and supporting other women.

The honorees include Lori Prashker-Thomas, Tiffany M. Joyner, Ursula Brozena, Mia McGlynn, Jinx Leonard, Laura Keller, Lissette Dishmey, Helen Davis, Theresa Novak, Angelia Petrillo, Anita Frank, Sharee Clark, Jessica Ives, Phara Cherenfant, KaSandra Compton, Sarah Alicia Klein, Ellie Bartoli, Rhonda Rabbitt, Shannon Cerulli and Mèlisse Brunet.

The mission of Gather Community Space, a nonprofit organization, is to be an inclusive, downtown community space that provides meaningful programming to promote positive social interaction and foster togetherness in the Greater Wilkes-Barre Area.