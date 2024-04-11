Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
PITTSTON — Police confirmed to Times Leader news gathering partners at WBRE/WYOU a death investigation is underway in Pittston.
According to authorities, the Luzerne County Coroner was called to the 60th block of Plank Street at around 5 p.m. Thursday.
K-9 units were also on scene, according to officials.
The nature of the incident is unknown at this time.