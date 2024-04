🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Mayor George Brown announced the street cleaning schedule for April 15 through 18.

The schedule is tentative and weather permitting.

“No Parking” signs, with the street sweeping day indicated, will be posted during street cleaning in each neighborhood. Vehicles will be ticketed if not moved.

Residents are asked to please stay alert to posted signs on streets where they park their vehicle.

Schedules for other areas of the city will be announced as they are scheduled.

Monday, April 15

Oregon Street – Wood Street to Hanover Street – (right side)

Roosevelt Terrace – Hanover Street to Horton Street – (right side)

Warren Street – Horton Street to end – (right side)

Church Street – Horton Street to Hanover Street – (right side)

Westminster Street – Hanover Street to Thomas Street – (right side)

South Franklin Street – Hanover Street to Horton Street – (right side)

Regent Street – Horton Street to Division Street – (right side)

South Franklin Street – Division Street to Horton Street – (right side)

Waller Street – Horton Street to Division Street – (right side)

Vulcan Street – Division Street to Brook Street – (right side)

Brook Street – Division Street to South Franklin Street – (both sides)

Gregory Street – South Main Street to South Franklin Street – (right side)

Tuesday, April 16

Oregon Street – Wood Street to Hanover Street – (left side)

Roosevelt Terrace – Hanover Street to Horton Street – (left side)

Warren Street – Horton Street to end – (left side)

Church Street – Horton Street to Hanover Street – (left side)

Westminster Street – Hanover Street to Thomas Street – (left side)

South Franklin Street – Hanover Street to Horton Street – (left side)

Regent Street – Horton Street to Division Street – (left side)

South Franklin Street – Division Street to Horton Street – (left side)

Waller Street – Horton Street to Division Street – (left side)

Vulcan Street – Division Street to Brook Street – (left side)

Gregory Street – South Main Street to South Franklin Street – (left side)

Wednesday, April 17

South River Street – Academy Street to South Franklin Street – (right side)

Garfield Street – South Franklin Street to South Main Street – (right side)

Sullivan Street – South Main Street to South River Street – (right side)

Elizabeth Street – South Franklin Street to Carey Avenue – (right side)

Alexander Street – Carey Avenue to Elizabeth Street – (right side)

Walnut Street – Carey Avenue to South River Street – (both sides)

Monroe Street – Elizabeth Street to Walnut Street – (both sides)

Race Street – Walnut Street to Elizabeth Street – (both sides)

Sambourne Street – Sullivan Street to Wood Street – (right side)

Davis Place – Academy Street to end – (right side)

Barnum Place – West South Street to West Ross Street – (both sides)

Thursday, April 18

South River Street – Academy Street to South Franklin Street – (left side)

Garfield Street – South Franklin Street to South Main Street – (left side)

Sullivan Street – South Main Street to South River Street – (left side)

Elizabeth Street – South Franklin Street to Carey Avenue – (left side)

Alexander Street – Carey Avenue to Elizabeth Street – (left side)

Sambourne Street – Sullivan Street to Wood Street – (left side)

Davis Place – Academy Street to end – (left side)